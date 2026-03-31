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Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s age fraud controversy continues to trend as IPL 2026 unfolds, driven by conflicting claims between a viral 2023 interview and official BCCI records. While critics question his real age, the board has repeatedly cleared him through TW3 bone density tests, the current standard for age verification in Indian cricket. His explosive performances, including a 15-ball fifty and U-19 World Cup heroics, have intensified scrutiny. However, no formal wrongdoing has been established. The case highlights broader concerns around age verification transparency in cricket while reinforcing that official certification remains the only valid eligibility benchmark.