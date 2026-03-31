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NewsPhotosVaibhav Suryavanshi age fraud controversy reignites as Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy scores fastest fifty of IPL 2026
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Vaibhav Suryavanshi age fraud controversy reignites as Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy scores fastest fifty of IPL 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s age fraud controversy continues to trend as IPL 2026 unfolds, driven by conflicting claims between a viral 2023 interview and official BCCI records. While critics question his real age, the board has repeatedly cleared him through TW3 bone density tests, the current standard for age verification in Indian cricket. His explosive performances, including a 15-ball fifty and U-19 World Cup heroics, have intensified scrutiny. However, no formal wrongdoing has been established. The case highlights broader concerns around age verification transparency in cricket while reinforcing that official certification remains the only valid eligibility benchmark.

Updated:Mar 31, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
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1. Viral 2023 Interview Sparks Doubt

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1. Viral 2023 Interview Sparks Doubt

A 2023 interview clip resurfaced where Suryavanshi reportedly said he would turn 14 in September 2023, contradicting official records that list his birth year as 2011. This discrepancy became the foundation of the age fraud debate. Photo Credit - X

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2. Official Records vs Public Statement

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2. Official Records vs Public Statement

According to BCCI documents, he was 13 years and 288 days during the IPL 2025 auction. If the interview claim is accurate, he would be nearly two years older, raising credibility questions. Photo Credit - X

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3. The 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Photo

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3. The 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Photo

A viral image showing him during the 2017 IPL season led critics to argue he appeared older than six, his supposed age then. Visual perception, however, remains subjective and inconclusive. Photo Credit - X

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4. Physical Dominance Raises Eyebrows

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4. Physical Dominance Raises Eyebrows

Former cricketers questioned how a teenager could consistently hit long sixes against elite bowlers, adding to suspicion. However, early physical development is not unprecedented in elite sports pathways. Photo Credit - X

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5. TW3 Bone Age Test Clears Him

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5. TW3 Bone Age Test Clears Him

The BCCI relies on the TW3 bone density test, which estimates skeletal maturity. Suryavanshi has reportedly passed these tests multiple times since childhood, forming the core of his official validation. Photo Credit - X

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6. No Official Finding of Age Fraud

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6. No Official Finding of Age Fraud

Despite widespread speculation, no formal investigation has proven wrongdoing. Under existing governance frameworks, BCCI certification remains the only legally valid standard for age verification in Indian cricket. Photo Credit - X

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7. BCCI Introduced New Age Testing Policy

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7. BCCI Introduced New Age Testing Policy

In 2025, the board revised its bone testing policy to allow re-evaluation in future seasons. This move was widely seen as a response to growing scrutiny around cases like Suryavanshi’s. Photo Credit - X

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8. Performance Intensifies Scrutiny

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8. Performance Intensifies Scrutiny

His IPL 2026 start, including a 15-ball fifty, and U-19 World Cup dominance have amplified attention. Exceptional performance at a young age often invites deeper verification and public skepticism. Photo Credit - X

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