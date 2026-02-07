Vaibhav Suryavanshi can't play for Team India, Here's what ICC age rule says

photoDetails

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s delayed India debut has sparked massive interest after his record-breaking Under-19 World Cup performance. Despite elite form, ICC regulations require players to be at least 15, making him eligible only after March 2026 unless a rare exemption is granted. The situation underscores modern cricket’s emphasis on player welfare, structured development, and long-term career planning over hype-driven selections. With domestic and franchise platforms ready to shape his growth, experts believe India is safeguarding a generational talent. Once eligible, Suryavanshi could rapidly enter the national setup, potentially redefining India’s batting future and signaling the next evolution of the country’s talent pipeline.