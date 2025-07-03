Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926195https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/vaibhav-suryavanshi-net-worth-in-2025-ipl-salary-car-prize-and-bcci-earnings-all-you-need-to-know-2926195
NewsPhotosVaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know

Rising cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become a household name in 2025 with his explosive performances in both the IPL and the India U-19 team. Here is the net worth breakdown of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's earnings till now.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Spotlight

1/8
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Spotlight

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to impress with his explosive batting performances. After shining in IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, he’s now dominating the Under-19 series in England, where he smashed 86 off just 31 balls in the third Youth ODI. Let's break down his 2025 net worth and earnings.

 

Follow Us

Record-Breaking Youth ODI Knock

2/8
Record-Breaking Youth ODI Knock

In the third U-19 ODI vs England, Suryavanshi slammed nine sixes, the most by an Indian in a Youth ODI innings, leading India to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. His power-hitting is drawing attention globally.

 

Follow Us

IPL 2025 Earnings

3/8
IPL 2025 Earnings

Rajasthan Royals secured the young left-hander for a whopping ₹1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. His strong strike rate and impact with the bat made him a fan favorite and a likely retention for 2026.

 

Follow Us

BCCI Salary (India U-19)

4/8
BCCI Salary (India U-19)

While official figures aren't confirmed, India U-19 players like Suryavanshi are estimated to earn ₹10,500 per day in domestic tournaments such as the Cooch Behar Trophy, as per the previous BCCI pay structure.

 

Follow Us

Tata Curvv Award Winner

5/8
Tata Curvv Award Winner

Vaibhav won the Tata Curvv car for maintaining the highest strike rate in IPL 2025 – 252 runs at 206.55 SR in 7 innings. He outperformed heavy hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Abhishek Sharma.

 

Follow Us

Brand Value Rising

6/8
Brand Value Rising

Though not yet active in brand endorsements, Suryavanshi’s popularity is rising swiftly. His Youth ODI performances and IPL presence position him as one of the most marketable U-19 cricketers heading into 2026.

 

Follow Us

Assets & Recognition

7/8
Assets & Recognition

With a ₹1.1 crore IPL contract and a Tata Curvv car under his belt, Suryavanshi has quickly built solid assets at a young age, signaling early financial maturity and value.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth Summary

8/8
Net Worth Summary

Taking into account his IPL earnings, BCCI match fees, and car reward, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s estimated net worth stands at ₹2 crore in 2025, a phenomenal start to what could be a star-studded career.

 

Follow Us
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL salaryIndia U-19 cricketer net worthVaibhav Suryavanshi Tata CurvvRajasthan Royals player salaryrichest U-19 cricketer IndiaIPL 2025 highest strike rateVaibhav Suryavanshi BCCI salaryyoung Indian cricketer earningsIPL 2025 star performersVaibhav Suryavanshi Youth ODI record
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
camera icon8
title
amazing swimming birds
Birds Or Fishes? Meet 8 Amazing Swimmers That Flap Through Water Like Pros
camera icon6
title
Mughals
Forget Mughals, Meet India's First Emperor Who Defeated Alexander's General, Chanakya Was His Advisor, Ruled For...Abdicated Throne To Adopt THIS Religion
NEWS ON ONE CLICK