Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
Rising cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become a household name in 2025 with his explosive performances in both the IPL and the India U-19 team. Here is the net worth breakdown of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's earnings till now.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Spotlight
Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to impress with his explosive batting performances. After shining in IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, he’s now dominating the Under-19 series in England, where he smashed 86 off just 31 balls in the third Youth ODI. Let's break down his 2025 net worth and earnings.
Record-Breaking Youth ODI Knock
In the third U-19 ODI vs England, Suryavanshi slammed nine sixes, the most by an Indian in a Youth ODI innings, leading India to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. His power-hitting is drawing attention globally.
IPL 2025 Earnings
Rajasthan Royals secured the young left-hander for a whopping ₹1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. His strong strike rate and impact with the bat made him a fan favorite and a likely retention for 2026.
BCCI Salary (India U-19)
While official figures aren't confirmed, India U-19 players like Suryavanshi are estimated to earn ₹10,500 per day in domestic tournaments such as the Cooch Behar Trophy, as per the previous BCCI pay structure.
Tata Curvv Award Winner
Vaibhav won the Tata Curvv car for maintaining the highest strike rate in IPL 2025 – 252 runs at 206.55 SR in 7 innings. He outperformed heavy hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Abhishek Sharma.
Brand Value Rising
Though not yet active in brand endorsements, Suryavanshi’s popularity is rising swiftly. His Youth ODI performances and IPL presence position him as one of the most marketable U-19 cricketers heading into 2026.
Assets & Recognition
With a ₹1.1 crore IPL contract and a Tata Curvv car under his belt, Suryavanshi has quickly built solid assets at a young age, signaling early financial maturity and value.
Net Worth Summary
Taking into account his IPL earnings, BCCI match fees, and car reward, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s estimated net worth stands at ₹2 crore in 2025, a phenomenal start to what could be a star-studded career.
