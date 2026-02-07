Vaibhav Suryavanshi Records: 10 Historic feats that powered India to ICC U19 World Cup 2026 title
India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2026 will be remembered for one defining reason: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking 175 off 80 balls, an innings that dismantled England and rewrote youth cricket history. At just 14, the left-hander delivered the highest score in a U19 World Cup final, smashed the most sixes in an innings, and accelerated India to a massive 411/9 before sealing a 100-run victory in Harare. This was not just a match-winning knock. It was a statistical landmark that signals the arrival of India’s next batting phenomenon.
1. Highest Individual Score in a U19 World Cup Final
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 is now the highest individual score ever recorded in an ICC Under-19 World Cup final, surpassing Unmukt Chand’s 111 (2012). The milestone highlights a generational shift toward fearless batting in youth cricket’s biggest matches.
2. Fastest 150 in Under-19 World Cup History
Suryavanshi stormed to 150 in just 71 balls, the fastest 150 in U19 World Cup history, demonstrating elite boundary-hitting ability and tempo control rarely seen at age-group level. The acceleration effectively took the final away from England.
3. Most Sixes in a U19 World Cup Innings
The teenager launched 15 sixes, the highest in a single U19 World Cup innings, breaking Michael Hill’s long-standing record. The feat reflects modern power-hitting trends shaping youth ODI cricket and redefining par totals.
4. Most Sixes in a Single U19 World Cup Edition
Suryavanshi finished the tournament with 30 sixes, the most in a single edition, underlining sustained dominance rather than a one-off performance. Such consistency is often viewed by scouts as a strong predictor of future international success.
5. Second-Fastest Century in U19 World Cup History
His 55-ball hundred ranks among the quickest in tournament history, reinforcing his reputation as a high-impact top-order batter. Rapid centuries in knockout games often correlate with decisive wins in ICC tournaments.
6. Among the Highest Scores in Youth ODI Cricket
The 175 now sits inside the top tier of Youth ODI scores globally, placing Suryavanshi alongside elite junior batters. Performances of this scale typically fast-track players into senior domestic pathways.
7. Highest Score by an Indian in Any ICC Limited-Overs Final
No Indian, across men’s, women’s, or age-group ICC finals, has scored more in a limited-overs title clash. The record elevates Suryavanshi into rare statistical territory reserved for all-time tournament performances.
8. Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament Double
Winning both awards underscores tournament-long influence. He amassed 439 runs at an average above 60 and a strike rate near 170, metrics that reflect both reliability and match-winning explosiveness.
9. Youngest Superstar Performance on a Global Stage
Delivering a historic innings at 14 signals advanced temperament and skill development. Early success in ICC events often indicates readiness for high-performance academies and accelerated progression through domestic cricket tiers.
10. Engine Behind India’s Record Sixth U19 World Cup Title
India’s sixth title reinforces structural depth in the talent pipeline, but Suryavanshi’s innings became the tactical difference. Massive first-innings totals in youth finals historically produce win probabilities exceeding 80 percent.
