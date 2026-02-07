Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3014483https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/vaibhav-suryavanshi-records-10-historic-feats-that-powered-india-to-icc-u19-world-cup-2026-title-3014483
NewsPhotosVaibhav Suryavanshi Records: 10 Historic feats that powered India to ICC U19 World Cup 2026 title
photoDetails

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Records: 10 Historic feats that powered India to ICC U19 World Cup 2026 title

India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2026 will be remembered for one defining reason: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking 175 off 80 balls, an innings that dismantled England and rewrote youth cricket history. At just 14, the left-hander delivered the highest score in a U19 World Cup final, smashed the most sixes in an innings, and accelerated India to a massive 411/9 before sealing a 100-run victory in Harare. This was not just a match-winning knock. It was a statistical landmark that signals the arrival of India’s next batting phenomenon.

Updated:Feb 07, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Highest Individual Score in a U19 World Cup Final

1/12
1. Highest Individual Score in a U19 World Cup Final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 is now the highest individual score ever recorded in an ICC Under-19 World Cup final, surpassing Unmukt Chand’s 111 (2012). The milestone highlights a generational shift toward fearless batting in youth cricket’s biggest matches.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Fastest 150 in Under-19 World Cup History

2/12
2. Fastest 150 in Under-19 World Cup History

Suryavanshi stormed to 150 in just 71 balls, the fastest 150 in U19 World Cup history, demonstrating elite boundary-hitting ability and tempo control rarely seen at age-group level. The acceleration effectively took the final away from England.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Most Sixes in a U19 World Cup Innings

3/12
3. Most Sixes in a U19 World Cup Innings

The teenager launched 15 sixes, the highest in a single U19 World Cup innings, breaking Michael Hill’s long-standing record. The feat reflects modern power-hitting trends shaping youth ODI cricket and redefining par totals.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Most Sixes in a Single U19 World Cup Edition

4/12
4. Most Sixes in a Single U19 World Cup Edition

Suryavanshi finished the tournament with 30 sixes, the most in a single edition, underlining sustained dominance rather than a one-off performance. Such consistency is often viewed by scouts as a strong predictor of future international success.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Second-Fastest Century in U19 World Cup History

5/12
5. Second-Fastest Century in U19 World Cup History

His 55-ball hundred ranks among the quickest in tournament history, reinforcing his reputation as a high-impact top-order batter. Rapid centuries in knockout games often correlate with decisive wins in ICC tournaments.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Among the Highest Scores in Youth ODI Cricket

6/12
6. Among the Highest Scores in Youth ODI Cricket

The 175 now sits inside the top tier of Youth ODI scores globally, placing Suryavanshi alongside elite junior batters. Performances of this scale typically fast-track players into senior domestic pathways.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Highest Score by an Indian in Any ICC Limited-Overs Final

7/12
7. Highest Score by an Indian in Any ICC Limited-Overs Final

No Indian, across men’s, women’s, or age-group ICC finals, has scored more in a limited-overs title clash. The record elevates Suryavanshi into rare statistical territory reserved for all-time tournament performances.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament Double

8/12
8. Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament Double

Winning both awards underscores tournament-long influence. He amassed 439 runs at an average above 60 and a strike rate near 170, metrics that reflect both reliability and match-winning explosiveness.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Youngest Superstar Performance on a Global Stage

9/12
9. Youngest Superstar Performance on a Global Stage

Delivering a historic innings at 14 signals advanced temperament and skill development. Early success in ICC events often indicates readiness for high-performance academies and accelerated progression through domestic cricket tiers.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Engine Behind India’s Record Sixth U19 World Cup Title

10/12
10. Engine Behind India’s Record Sixth U19 World Cup Title

India’s sixth title reinforces structural depth in the talent pipeline, but Suryavanshi’s innings became the tactical difference. Massive first-innings totals in youth finals historically produce win probabilities exceeding 80 percent.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/12
Follow Us

12/12
Follow Us
Vaibhav Suryavanshi recordsU19 World Cup 2026 final recordshighest score U19 finalfastest 150 U19 World Cupmost sixes U19 inningsIndia vs England U19 final statsVaibhav Suryavanshi 175 analysisyouth ODI records listICC Under 19 recordsIndian cricket future starsU19 World Cup stats 2026youngest cricket record holdersfastest century U19 cricketIndia U19 champions historybiggest innings youth cricketrecord breaking U19 knockVaibhav Suryavanshi statsIndia youth cricket dominanceU19 World Cup milestonesteenage cricket prodigy Indiahighest sixes U19 tournamentICC youth batting recordsHarare U19 final highlightsnext generation Indian batterscricket records list 2026U19 World Cup performance analysisfuture India team prospectstop youth cricket performancesjunior cricket world recordsbreakout cricket stars
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
The 50
The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer and has more social media followers?
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For February 9 - 15: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Siraj girlfriend
Fact Check: Is Mohammed Siraj dating THIS actress? Here’s the truth
camera icon16
title
Valentine’s Day 2026 horoscope
Singles or taken? Valentine’s Day 2026 horoscope reveals how love will treat every zodiac sign
camera icon8
title
Technology
5 things to know before buying a second-hand or used smartphone, fourth one is hidden secret