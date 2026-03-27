Vaibhav Suryavanshi set to make Team India debut soon? Rajasthan Royals star turns 15 & ICC barrier gone

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi turning 15 on March 27, 2026 removes the final barrier to his India debut, making him eligible under ICC rules. After a dominant U19 World Cup, IPL impact, and record-breaking performances, he has emerged as India’s most exciting young cricket prospect. Selectors now face a critical decision between fast-tracking his international career or managing his development carefully. With comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar and strong backing from experts, Suryavanshi’s transition to senior cricket could shape India’s future batting lineup. His progress highlights a broader shift toward early identification and acceleration of elite young talent in Indian cricket.