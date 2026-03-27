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NewsPhotosVaibhav Suryavanshi set to make Team India debut soon? Rajasthan Royals star turns 15 & ICC barrier gone
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Vaibhav Suryavanshi set to make Team India debut soon? Rajasthan Royals star turns 15 & ICC barrier gone

Vaibhav Suryavanshi turning 15 on March 27, 2026 removes the final barrier to his India debut, making him eligible under ICC rules. After a dominant U19 World Cup, IPL impact, and record-breaking performances, he has emerged as India’s most exciting young cricket prospect. Selectors now face a critical decision between fast-tracking his international career or managing his development carefully. With comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar and strong backing from experts, Suryavanshi’s transition to senior cricket could shape India’s future batting lineup. His progress highlights a broader shift toward early identification and acceleration of elite young talent in Indian cricket.

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
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1. ICC rule no longer blocks selection

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1. ICC rule no longer blocks selection

The ICC’s minimum age policy required players to be at least 15. With Suryavanshi turning 15 on March 27, 2026, he is now fully eligible for international cricket selection.

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2. Record-breaking Under-19 World Cup performance

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2. Record-breaking Under-19 World Cup performance

Suryavanshi dominated the 2026 U19 World Cup, scoring a stunning 175 in the final against England, establishing himself as the standout young batter in world cricket.

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3. Extreme strike rate with consistency

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3. Extreme strike rate with consistency

Unlike most teenage prospects, Suryavanshi combines high strike rates with consistent run-scoring, a rare trait that aligns with modern white-ball cricket demands and India’s aggressive batting template.

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4. Fearless intent against senior bowlers

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4. Fearless intent against senior bowlers

From IPL debuts to domestic cricket, he has shown zero hesitation facing experienced bowlers, even hitting a six off his first ball in the IPL.

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5. Youngest centurion in senior competitive cricket

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5. Youngest centurion in senior competitive cricket

His explosive 35-ball century in domestic-level competition after entering IPL systems signals not just potential, but elite match-winning ability at a very early age.

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6. Rajasthan Royals investment validated

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6. Rajasthan Royals investment validated

The Rajasthan Royals’ early investment in Suryavanshi is already paying off, reinforcing their reputation for spotting and nurturing elite young talent.

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7. Selectors face Tendulkar-like decision

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7. Selectors face Tendulkar-like decision

India last faced a similar dilemma with Sachin Tendulkar. Early debut can accelerate greatness, but mishandling workload or expectations can also risk long-term development.

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8. Experts already backing early red-ball exposure

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8. Experts already backing early red-ball exposure

Voices like Ravi Shastri have suggested that players of Suryavanshi’s caliber should already be playing multi-day cricket, highlighting confidence in his technique and temperament.

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IPL 2026vaibhav suryawanshivaibhav suryawanshi age eligibilitysuryawanshi india debutwhy suryawanshi can play india
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