Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sai Sudarshan: 7 Rising Stars Of IPL 2025 Who Could Soon Play For India - In Pics
The IPL 2025 season has brought several young Indian talents into the spotlight. With consistent performances under pressure, these players are strong contenders to be fast-tracked into the national setup.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi – Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines by becoming the youngest player in IPL history to score a century. From the moment he got an opportunity, he showcased an aggressive and fearless batting approach, making a strong case for national selection.
Priyansh Arya – Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya emerged as the youngest player from Punjab Kings to score a century in the IPL. His temperament and stroke play under pressure highlight his potential to break into the Indian team soon.
Vipraj Nigam – Delhi Capitals
A reliable all-rounder, Vipraj Nigam has been a standout performer for Delhi Capitals. With contributions in both batting and bowling, his versatility makes him a valuable prospect for India’s future squads.
Digvesh Rathi – Lucknow Super Giants
Digvesh Rathi has been a revelation with the ball for LSG. His consistent spin bowling performances have helped his team in crucial situations, marking him as one of the most promising young spinners in the tournament.
Ayush Mhatre – Chennai Super Kings
Called up mid-season due to an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre made his debut for CSK. His confident performances and maturity at the crease have impressed both fans and selectors alike.
Sai Sudharsan – Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan continues to impress with his consistency. As the leading run-scorer for Gujarat Titans this season, he has already notched up five half-centuries, underlining his readiness for the national stage.
Ayush Badoni – Lucknow Super Giants
Ayush Badoni has stepped up in high-pressure situations for LSG, delivering match-winning knocks. His calmness and finishing ability could earn him a spot in India’s middle-order setup soon.
