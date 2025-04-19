Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sarfaraz Khan: Youngest Players To Make Debut In IPL History; Check Full List
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Saturday, becoming the youngest player in league's history, at the age of 14 years and 23 days.
Here's a list of youngest players to make their debut in IPL history:
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 14 years, 23 days (vs LSG in IPL 2025)
Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 23 days old, became the youngest ever to play in the Indian Premier League during the match against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Saturday.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Performance On IPL Debut
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who came into the Rajasthan Royals XI as an Impact Player and opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Sanju Samson, scored 34 off 20 on his IPL debut.
2. Prayas Ray Barman - 16 years, 157 days (vs SRH in IPL 2019)
At 16 years and 157 days, Prayas Ray Barman is the second youngest player to make his IPL debut. Prayas made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2025. On his IPL debut, Prayas conceded 56 in four overs. It remains the only IPL game of his career.
3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 17 years, 11 days (vs Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018)
At 17 years, 11 days, Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the third youngest player to make his IPL debut. Mujeeb made his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab in 2018 against Delhi Daredevils and ended his four-over spell for figures of 2 for 28.
4. Riyan Parag - 17 years, 152 days (vs CSK in IPL 2019)
At 17 years, 152 days, Riyan Parag is the fourth youngest player to make his IPL debut. Riyan made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals against CSK in IPL 2019. In his debut season, Parag also became the youngest to hit an IPL fifty and he has led RR in the IPL 2025 in absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson.
5. Pradeep Sangwan - 17 years, 179 days (vs CSK in IPL 2008)
At 17 years, 179 days, Pradeep Sangwan is the fifth youngest player to make his IPL debut. While playing for Delhi, Sangwan went for 40 and took no wickets on his debut against CSK. He last played in IPL 2022 representing Gujarat Titans.
6. Sarfaraz Khan - 17 years, 182 days (vs CSK in IPL 2015)
At 17 years, 182 days, Sarfaraz Khan is the fifth youngest player to make his IPL debut. Sarfaraz debuted for RCB in IPL 2015 against CSK. Ten years after his IPL debut, Sarfaraz found no takers in the auction.
