Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Virat Kohli: 10 Fastest IPL Hundreds By Indian Batters

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a stage where cricketing stars shine bright, and over the years, numerous explosive players have made their mark. Among these, several Indian players have lit up the tournament with breathtaking centuries, setting records for the fastest hundreds in IPL history. Here’s a look at the fastest 100s by Indian cricketers in IPL, showcasing their aggressive batting style and remarkable ability to dominate on the biggest stage.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 35 Balls (Rajasthan Royals)

1/10
Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 35 Balls (Rajasthan Royals)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, playing for Rajasthan Royals, holds the record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian. He achieved this remarkable feat in just 35 balls, displaying a combination of power and precision in his explosive innings. 

Yusuf Pathan - 37 Balls (Rajasthan Royals)

2/10
Yusuf Pathan - 37 Balls (Rajasthan Royals)

Following closely behind is YK Pathan, also of Rajasthan Royals, who smashed his way to a century in just 37 balls. His powerful strokes and aggressive approach were a treat to watch, and his swift century left bowlers helpless and put his team in a strong position.

Priyansh Arya - 39 Balls (Punjab Kings)

3/10
Priyansh Arya - 39 Balls (Punjab Kings)

Priyansh Arya, representing Punjab Kings, made a name for himself with his lightning-fast century off just 39 balls. Known for his ability to accelerate the run rate, Arya became an overnight sensation, with fans and experts alike admiring his aggressive yet calculated approach.

Abhishek Sharma - 40 Balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

4/10
Abhishek Sharma - 40 Balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Abhishek Sharma, a young talent from Sunrisers Hyderabad, impressed everyone with his explosive batting, scoring a century in just 40 balls. Sharma’s power-hitting abilities were evident as he consistently found the boundary and reached the three-figure mark with ease.

Mayank Agarwal - 45 Balls (Kings XI Punjab)

5/10
Mayank Agarwal - 45 Balls (Kings XI Punjab)

The consistent performer for Kings XI Punjab, Mayank Agarwal, has been one of the most reliable batsmen in IPL history. His century, achieved in 45 balls, was a testament to his ability to pace his innings well, combining aggression with technical proficiency.

Ishan Kishan - 45 Balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

6/10
Ishan Kishan - 45 Balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Ishan Kishan, a powerful left-hander, has been known for his aggressive batting style, and his 45-ball century for Sunrisers Hyderabad solidified his reputation as one of the most dangerous opening batsmen in the IPL. His fearless approach to the game made him a key player for his team.

Murli Vijay - 46 Balls (Chennai Super Kings)

7/10
Murli Vijay - 46 Balls (Chennai Super Kings)

Murali Vijay, a seasoned campaigner for Chennai Super Kings, made his mark with a blistering century off just 46 balls. Known for his elegant stroke play, Vijay’s ability to dominate bowlers and find boundaries at will made his century one of the most memorable innings in IPL history.

Virat Kohli - 47 Balls (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

8/10
Virat Kohli - 47 Balls (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has produced several memorable IPL innings, and his 47-ball century is a true reflection of his skill and temperament. Kohli’s ability to pace his innings, finding boundaries at crucial moments, was evident as he took RCB to a commanding position.

Virender Sehwag - 48 Balls (Delhi Daredevils)

9/10
Virender Sehwag - 48 Balls (Delhi Daredevils)

Virender Sehwag, known for his attacking style, brought his flair to the IPL with a breathtaking century off 48 balls for Delhi Daredevils. Sehwag's fearless approach to batting, where he attacked from the first ball, created a blueprint for aggressive cricket in the tournament.

Rajat Patidar - 49 Balls (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

10/10
Rajat Patidar - 49 Balls (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Rajat Patidar, another player for Royal Challengers Bangalore, joins the list with his impressive 49-ball century. Patidar's innings was a blend of power hitting and smart placement, and he helped RCB get into strong positions on several occasions during the tournament.

