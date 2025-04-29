photoDetails

In IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricket world by smashing a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest male cricketer to score a T20 hundred. His blistering 101 off 38 balls featured 11 sixes and 7 boundaries, helping RR chase down 210 runs in just 15.5 overs. Vaibhav broke multiple records, including the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the youngest T20 centurion globally. His explosive innings, which included a 166-run opening partnership, earned him a standing ovation from coach Rahul Dravid and admiration from opponents, cementing his place as IPL 2025’s breakout star.