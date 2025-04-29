Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Top 10 Records Broken By IPL 2025's 14-Year-Old Sensation - In Pics
In IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricket world by smashing a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest male cricketer to score a T20 hundred. His blistering 101 off 38 balls featured 11 sixes and 7 boundaries, helping RR chase down 210 runs in just 15.5 overs. Vaibhav broke multiple records, including the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the youngest T20 centurion globally. His explosive innings, which included a 166-run opening partnership, earned him a standing ovation from coach Rahul Dravid and admiration from opponents, cementing his place as IPL 2025’s breakout star.
1. Second-Fastest Hundred in IPL History (35 Balls)
Vaibhav’s blistering 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans now ranks as the second-fastest century in IPL, just behind Chris Gayle’s 30-ball epic in 2013.
2. Youngest Player to Score a T20 Century (14 Years, 32 Days)
Smashing records, Vaibhav became the youngest-ever T20 centurion, surpassing Vijay Zol’s 18-year-old mark, setting a new benchmark for cricket prodigies worldwide.
3. Fastest Fifty by an Uncapped Indian in IPL (17 Balls)
Vaibhav raced to his half-century in just 17 balls, outpacing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record, and announcing himself as India’s fastest-rising batting star.
4. Most Sixes by an Indian in a Single IPL Innings (11 Sixes)
Swinging with fearless power, Vaibhav blasted 11 sixes, matching Murali Vijay’s record for most sixes in an IPL innings by an Indian batter.
5. Youngest to Hit an IPL Half-Century
Before smashing the century, Vaibhav also became the youngest player to notch an IPL half-century, overtaking Rajasthan Royals' own Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson.
6. Highest Opening Stand for Rajasthan Royals (166 Runs)
Partnering with brilliance, Vaibhav stitched a 166-run opening partnership — the highest ever for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.
7. First 14-Year-Old to Hit a Six Off Rashid Khan
Vaibhav fearlessly smashed world-class spinner Rashid Khan for a six to complete his century, a feat unheard of for any player, let alone a teenager!
8. 30-Run Over: Most Expensive Over by Karim Janat in IPL 2025
In a merciless assault, Vaibhav hammered 30 runs off one Karim Janat over — registering one of the most expensive overs this IPL season.
9. Fastest Maiden IPL Hundred by a Debut Season Player
Playing just his third IPL match, Vaibhav crafted a historic maiden century, breaking records for debutants and setting a sky-high standard.
10. Most Runs in Powerplay by a Teenager in IPL
Vaibhav’s fearless strokeplay saw Rajasthan Royals post record powerplay runs — the highest total ever achieved by a teenager in IPL powerplays.
Trending Photos