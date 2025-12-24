Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Top 10 Records Held By India’s 14-Year-Old Prodigy

photoDetails

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise has redefined what is possible in modern cricket. At just 14, he holds world records across U-19, IPL, T20, and List A cricket, from most sixes in youth tournaments to record-breaking centuries. His fearless batting, unmatched power, and consistency have made him one of the most searched young cricketers globally. Whether in India U-19 colors or for Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav’s records signal the arrival of a once-in-a-generation talent poised to shape Indian cricket’s future.