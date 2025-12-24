Advertisement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Top 10 Records Held By India’s 14-Year-Old Prodigy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise has redefined what is possible in modern cricket. At just 14, he holds world records across U-19, IPL, T20, and List A cricket, from most sixes in youth tournaments to record-breaking centuries. His fearless batting, unmatched power, and consistency have made him one of the most searched young cricketers globally. Whether in India U-19 colors or for Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav’s records signal the arrival of a once-in-a-generation talent poised to shape Indian cricket’s future.

Updated:Dec 24, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
1. Most Sixes in a Multi-Nation U-19 Tournament

1. Most Sixes in a Multi-Nation U-19 Tournament

Vaibhav smashed 20 sixes in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025, breaking Dewald Brevis’ record. No teenager has ever dominated a multi-nation youth event with such sustained six-hitting authority.

2. Record-Breaking 171 vs UAE

2. Record-Breaking 171 vs UAE

His 171 off 95 balls against UAE featured 14 towering sixes. It stands among the most destructive knocks in U-19 history, redefining power-hitting benchmarks in youth ODIs.

3. First Player to Hit 20 Sixes in a U-19 Asia Cup

3. First Player to Hit 20 Sixes in a U-19 Asia Cup

Vaibhav became the first cricketer ever to cross 20 sixes in a single U-19 Asia Cup, setting a world record despite India finishing runners-up.

4. Most Sixes in Youth ODIs (All-Time)

4. Most Sixes in Youth ODIs (All-Time)

With 60 sixes in official Youth ODIs, Suryavanshi sits atop the all-time list, overtaking Unmukt Chand and cementing his status as youth cricket’s biggest six-hitter.

5. Youngest Player to Score an IPL Century

5. Youngest Player to Score an IPL Century

At 14 years and 32 days, he became the youngest IPL centurion, a record that sent “Vaibhav Suryavanshi age” and “youngest IPL hundred” surging on Google Trends.

6. Fastest IPL Century by an Indian

6. Fastest IPL Century by an Indian

His 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 broke Yusuf Pathan’s long-standing record, instantly ranking among the fastest IPL centuries ever.

7. Second-Fastest IPL Century Overall

7. Second-Fastest IPL Century Overall

Only Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball ton stands ahead. For a 14-year-old to sit second on this elite list highlights Vaibhav’s generational talent.

8. Joint-Most Sixes by an Indian in an IPL Innings

8. Joint-Most Sixes by an Indian in an IPL Innings

Vaibhav smashed 11 sixes in a single IPL innings, equalling Murali Vijay’s record and becoming the youngest Indian to achieve this explosive milestone.

9. Second-Fastest List A Hundred by an Indian

9. Second-Fastest List A Hundred by an Indian

His 36-ball century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy placed him just behind Anmolpreet Singh, adding domestic List A records to his growing legacy.

10. Youngest Player to Score a Senior T20 Century

10. Youngest Player to Score a Senior T20 Century

Scoring a T20 hundred at senior level, Vaibhav became the youngest ever to do so, underlining why searches like “next Indian cricket superstar” now trend alongside his name.

