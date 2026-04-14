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NewsPhotosVenkatesh Iyer–Priyanka Jawalkar link-up: Truth behind viral buzz during IPL 2026
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Venkatesh Iyer–Priyanka Jawalkar link-up: Truth behind viral buzz during IPL 2026

Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar sparked widespread dating rumours in 2022 after a viral Instagram exchange, but no relationship was ever confirmed. The speculation was driven by fan reactions during IPL hype, highlighting how quickly social media narratives can escalate. Iyer is now married to Shruti Raghunathan, putting all past rumours to rest. This story remains a key example of cricket-entertainment crossover virality in India. Understanding such moments helps decode how celebrity culture, IPL trends, and digital engagement shape public perception and online gossip cycles in modern sports media.

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
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1. Viral Instagram comment sparked instant dating rumours

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1. Viral Instagram comment sparked instant dating rumours

A simple “Cute” comment by Venkatesh Iyer on Priyanka Jawalkar’s Instagram post became the trigger point, showing how quickly social media interactions can fuel celebrity dating rumours in Indian cricket gossip circles. Photo Credit - X

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2. Priyanka Jawalkar’s witty reply amplified speculation

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2. Priyanka Jawalkar’s witty reply amplified speculation

Her response, “Who? You?”, added a flirtatious tone that fans interpreted as chemistry, intensifying Venkatesh Iyer girlfriend rumours and pushing the moment into viral territory across fan pages. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. Timing aligned with IPL 2022 spotlight on Iyer

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3. Timing aligned with IPL 2022 spotlight on Iyer

The interaction happened when Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2022 performances were under scrutiny, meaning any off-field activity gained disproportionate attention due to heightened visibility during the tournament. Photo Credit - X

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4. Fan culture turned a moment into a narrative

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4. Fan culture turned a moment into a narrative

Cricket fandom in India thrives on personal stories, and this brief exchange quickly evolved into a “possible relationship” narrative, despite no factual backing or public confirmation from either individual. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. South Indian actress with growing filmography

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5. South Indian actress with growing filmography

Priyanka Jawalkar, known for films like Taxiwala and SR Kalyanamandapam, had already built a steady presence in Telugu cinema, making her a recognizable name when the rumour surfaced. Photo Credit - X

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6. Marathi roots with Telugu film success

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6. Marathi roots with Telugu film success

Though born into a Marathi family in Anantapur, she established her career in Telugu films, a crossover identity that helped expand her appeal across regional audiences during the viral moment. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Breakout IPL 2021 season drove public curiosity

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7. Breakout IPL 2021 season drove public curiosity

Iyer’s 370 runs in IPL 2021 and subsequent India call-up positioned him as a rising star, increasing interest in his personal life and making him a frequent subject of trending searches. Photo Credit - X

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8. Dip in form kept him in headlines

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8. Dip in form kept him in headlines

During IPL 2022, his relatively modest scores ensured he remained in news cycles, with off-field developments like this rumour filling the attention gap around his performances. Photo Credit - X

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9. No confirmation ever came from either side

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9. No confirmation ever came from either side

Neither Venkatesh Iyer nor Priyanka Jawalkar acknowledged any relationship, reinforcing that the speculation was purely fan-driven without credible evidence or insider confirmation. Photo Credit - X

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10. Iyer later married Shruti Raghunathan in 2024

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10. Iyer later married Shruti Raghunathan in 2024

Ending all speculation, Venkatesh Iyer married Shruti Raghunathan in June 2024, confirming that earlier rumours linking him with Priyanka Jawalkar had no long-term basis. Photo Credit - X

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