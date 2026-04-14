Venkatesh Iyer–Priyanka Jawalkar link-up: Truth behind viral buzz during IPL 2026

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Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar sparked widespread dating rumours in 2022 after a viral Instagram exchange, but no relationship was ever confirmed. The speculation was driven by fan reactions during IPL hype, highlighting how quickly social media narratives can escalate. Iyer is now married to Shruti Raghunathan, putting all past rumours to rest. This story remains a key example of cricket-entertainment crossover virality in India. Understanding such moments helps decode how celebrity culture, IPL trends, and digital engagement shape public perception and online gossip cycles in modern sports media.