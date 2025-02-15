Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh And...: 4 Players Who Can Become KKR Captain In IPL 2025
As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare for the IPL 2025 season, they have several candidates for the captaincy role following the departure of title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer.
Here are the four captaincy options for KKR in the IPL 2025:
1. Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer has been one of the key players for KKR in the last few seasons. He also played many match-winning knocks for KKR and played a crucial role in KKR's title win last year.
The Kolkata based franchise didn't retain Venkatesh ahead of the mega auction but they shelled out a whopping 23.75 crore to buy him back. Given the trust of KKR management, Venkatesh Iyer is certainly a good captaincy option for KKR during the upcoming IPL 2025.
Why Can KKR Prefer Venkatesh Iyer As Captain?
Venkatesh Iyer who is known for his impactful performances, knows KKR management very well having played for the franchise for a few years now. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball as well as the quality of being a team man makes him a strong candidate to lead KKR in IPL.
2. Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh has been a consistent performer for KKR since 2018. He was retained by KKR for ₹13 crore, reflecting the franchise's confidence in him. Known for his composure under pressure and reliable middle-order batting, Rinku is another captaincy option for KKR in IPL 2025.
Good Option Despite Limited Captaincy Experience
Rinku Singh has led Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket in the past. Though, the sample size is very small. However, IPL franchises have appointed many inexperienced captains in the last few seasons and they have done well. So, Rinku can also lead KKR effectively, despite limited captaincy experience.
3. Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped by KKR for Rs 1.5 crore during the mega auction, brings a wealth of leadership experience, having captained the Rajasthan Royals and the Indian Test team successfully. His calm demeanor and strategic acumen make him a compelling choice to lead KKR in the upcoming season of IPL.
Good Form In Domestic Cricket
Rahane is in a rich vein of form with the bat for Mumbai in domestic cricket. He has done well for CSK in the last few seasons of IPL.The experienced campaigner has already proven his leadership credentials in the past. So, KKR might make him their skipper in the 2025 IPL season.
4. Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine in the IPL is synonymous with the KKR. Over the years, he has become KKR’s talisman of sorts through his impressive performance. With his huge experience, Narine can certainly be considered as a skipper option for KKR in IPL 2025.
A Sure-Shot Match Winner
Narine, a stalwart for KKR, has been the biggest match winner for the franchise in the last one decade or so. He played a huge role in KKR's title win last year with both bat and ball.
