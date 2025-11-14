Venkatesh Iyer To Mayank Yadav: Top 10 Players Who Are Likely To Be Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline approaches on November 15, 2025, franchises are finalizing their squads for the mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
With no restrictions on retention (up to 25 players per team), most teams are opting for minor tweaks rather than overhauls. However, underperforming stars, injury-hit players, and high-salary mismatches are set to hit the auction block, freeing up purses for targeted buys like star all-rounders Cameron Green and others.
Here's list of top 10 high-profile players who are likely to be released before IPL 2026 auction:
Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Venkatesh failed to deliver for KKR, scoring just 142 runs in 11 matches at a low average 20.28 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his hefty price tag and ordinary performance, KKR might consider releasing Venkatesh before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other impactful all-rounder. (Pic credit: IANS)
Deepak Chahar (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians picked Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore in the 2025 mega auction. However, Chahar failed to deliver up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season. He picked 11 wickets in 14 matches at a high economy of 9.17. Given his high salary and low return, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Deepak before the IPL 2026 auction to free up the budget and buy another Indian pacer for the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings)
In the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked star opener Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore. However, CSK preferred Rachin Ravindra over Conway for the first half of IPL. When Conway got his chances, he wasn't able to perform upto the expectations, scoring 156 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 season. Given his underwhelming performance and Rs 6.25 crore salary, CSK might release Conway before the IPL 2026 auction and buy another impactful opener for the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Liam Livingstone (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs. 8.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he didn't perform up to the expectations for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, scoring only 112 runs in 10 matches with an ordinary average of 16.00 and picked just two wickets. Livingstone was dropped from RCB's playing XI in the middle of the tournament and was later recalled in place of injured Tim David during the knockouts. Given his ordinary performance during IPL 2025 season, RCB might consider releasing Livingstone and buy a more impactful all-rounder during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals)
Jake Fraser-McGurk was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction. But he was brought back by the franchise for Rs 9 crore via the Right-To-Match option during the mega auction. DC had high expectations from Fraser-McGurk but he failed to deliver, scoring only 55 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 105.77 before eventually getting dropped from the playing XI.
After his lackluster performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Fraser-McGurk before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some another attacking opener. (pic credit: IANS)
Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
Tearaway India pacer Mayank Yadav was retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 11 crore before the IPL 2025 season. However, Mayank's performance in the IPL 2025 was severely limited due to injuries. He played only two matches for the LSG and picked two wickets during the season. The young pacer struggled with his consistency and fitness, which reflected in his high economy rate of 12.50. Given his injury prone nature and high salary, LSG might consider releasing Mayank before the IPL 2026 auction and look for another impactful fast bowler. (Pic credit: IANS)
Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings)
Glenn Maxwell was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 4.2 crore during the IPL mega auction. PBKS had high expectations from the star all-rounder but he had a disappointing season. The 36-year-old Maxwell scored only 48 runs and picked 4 wickets in seven matches of the IPL 2025 before getting ruled out of the tournament due to a broken finger.
It's not for the first that Maxwell has disappointed an IPL team with his performance. He has had only a few good seasons in the IPL so far. Given his disappointing performance, PBKS might consider releasing Maxwell to free up funds and buy a more impactful performer during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)
Shimron Hetmyer, the destructive finisher was retained by Rajasthan Royals for 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, Hetmyer failed to finish crucial games for RR during the IPL 2025 season. The 28-year-old Hetmyer scored 239 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 with an average of 21.72 and strike rate of 145.73. Considering his ordinary performance and high salary, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Hetmyer to buy someone new for the finisher's role during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen wasn't at his best in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 487 in 14 matches. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other destructive batter. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans)
Shahrukh Khan, the explosive middle-order batter was retained by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, he failed to perform up to the expectations, scoring just 179 runs in 15 matches with an average of 29.83 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his ordinary performance, Gujarat Titans might consider releasing Shahrukh before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
