Vijay Hazare Trophy Shock: How Much Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Actually Earn Per Match

photoDetails

english

3000166

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy has sparked massive fan interest, but their earnings tell a surprising story. Despite being global icons, both earn just ₹60,000 per match under the BCCI’s domestic pay structure. The List A-based system rewards experience, not stardom, keeping domestic cricket grounded. Their centuries in the tournament highlight commitment beyond money, while reinforcing the importance of Vijay Hazare Trophy in ODI selection. This contrast between international riches and domestic modesty makes their comeback both inspiring and eye-opening for Indian cricket fans.