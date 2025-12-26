Vijay Hazare Trophy Shock: How Much Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Actually Earn Per Match
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy has sparked massive fan interest, but their earnings tell a surprising story. Despite being global icons, both earn just ₹60,000 per match under the BCCI’s domestic pay structure. The List A-based system rewards experience, not stardom, keeping domestic cricket grounded. Their centuries in the tournament highlight commitment beyond money, while reinforcing the importance of Vijay Hazare Trophy in ODI selection. This contrast between international riches and domestic modesty makes their comeback both inspiring and eye-opening for Indian cricket fans.
Just ₹60,000 per match for superstars
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earn ₹60,000 per match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a figure that shocks fans used to their multi-crore international cricket earnings.
BCCI domestic pay follows List A experience
Match fees are decided purely on List A matches played, not reputation, brand value, or international success, keeping domestic cricket salary structures strictly merit-based.
Category 3 players get the highest slab
Having played over 40 List A matches, both Kohli and Rohit fall into Category 3, the highest bracket, earning the maximum domestic match fee.
Only 10 percent of ODI match fees
Compared to ₹6 lakh per ODI for India, Vijay Hazare Trophy earnings are just about 10 percent, highlighting the massive gap between international and domestic pay.
Kohli returns after 15 years
Virat Kohli’s comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years adds emotional value and nostalgia, even if the paycheck is surprisingly modest.
Rohit Sharma’s rare domestic appearance
Rohit Sharma returns after seven years, making his presence for Mumbai more about form, fitness, and selection than financial incentives.
Centuries despite low pay
Both stars smashed centuries in their opening games, proving that pride, preparation, and passion still drive elite cricketers in domestic tournaments.
Selection pressure matters more than money
The BCCI wants senior players active in domestic cricket to stay in ODI contention, making Vijay Hazare Trophy appearances strategically important.
Fans get unmatched value
For spectators, watching Kohli and Rohit live in domestic cricket offers world-class entertainment at grassroots-level economics.
Domestic cricket remains the backbone
Low fees underline how Indian domestic tournaments prioritize development, discipline, and depth over celebrity-driven compensation.
Trending Photos