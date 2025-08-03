Virat Kohli & Ab De Villiers To MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina: 7 Iconic Friendships To Admire In World Cricket
Friendship is rare in cricket, but some players have shown that strong bonds can exist even in a competitive sport. From MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, these best friends have proved that true friendship can thrive on and off the field. Their connections, built through wins, losses, and shared experiences, show the power of trust and support in cricket. Scroll down to explore some of the most iconic friendships in the cricket world.
Shikhar Dhawan & Virat Kohli Childhood Friendship
Dhawan and Kohli go way back to their junior cricket days. Despite their different personalities, their respect for each other is evident. They've had many memorable partnership and continue to share great rapport inside and outside the dressing room.
MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share one of the most enduring bonds in Indian cricket. Both have been integral to CSK since its inception and have formed some memorable partnerships. On the same day, Dhoni and Raina both announced their retirement from international cricket.
Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers share one of the most celebrated friendships in Indian cricket. Since they started playing together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, their bond has transcended national boundaries
Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian cricket openers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are also notable on this list. Beyond the cricket field, they share a strong friendship. Both are among India's greatest cricketers ever to have played the game.
Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene
Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene are very close friends off the field and share certain mutual interests. Their bond is as legendary as their contributions to cricket.
Ricky Ponting & Shane Warne
Warne and Ponting first met in 1992 at the Cricket Academy in Adelaide and 'hit it off from our very first introduction', becoming close friends. He was left broken after Shane Warne's demise.
AB De Villiers & Dale Steyn
The two South African legends have proudly represented their country at the highest level for many years, often side by side. Despite appearing to be in decline, their enduring friendship only grows stronger. De Villiers and Steyn debuted for the national team around the same time and share an intimate understanding of each other's game.
Trending Photos