Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back In Action As Team India Gears Up For ODI Series Against Australia - Check In Pics

Team India was seen in high spirits as they hit the ground running ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Alongside skipper Shubman Gill, senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul also joined the intense practice sessions. Here are some of the top moments from the training day.

(Image Credit:- Instagram - IndianCricketTeam)