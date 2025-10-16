Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back In Action As Team India Gears Up For ODI Series Against Australia - Check In Pics
Team India was seen in high spirits as they hit the ground running ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Alongside skipper Shubman Gill, senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul also joined the intense practice sessions. Here are some of the top moments from the training day.
(Image Credit:- Instagram - IndianCricketTeam)
Gambhir & Rohit Discuss Strategy
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma were spotted deep in discussion on the field, chalking out game plans and strategies for the high-voltage series ahead.
Rohit Sharma in Action
The Indian captain looked focused and determined, practising rigorously in the nets. His crisp drives and powerful pull shots were on full display as he fine-tuned his batting ahead of the opener.
Virat Kohli Returns to the Field
Making his much-awaited return after months, Virat Kohli joined the team’s fielding drills. The star batter looked energetic as he practised catching, throwing, and running alongside his teammates.
KL Rahul Takes Charge
Fresh from a successful Test outing against the West Indies, KL Rahul was seen taking charge during the session. His composure and shot control suggest he’s ready for the Australian challenge.
Arshdeep Singh Sharpens His Swing
Pacer Arshdeep Singh was seen working on his swing and variations under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff. His rhythm and accuracy looked promising ahead of the big series.
Harshit Rana Sweats It Out in Nets
Youngster Harshit Rana put in the hard yards during his bowling session. The right-arm pacer showcased pace and discipline as he trained alongside senior bowlers.
Virat and Team Focus on Fitness
Virat Kohli led from the front during the fitness drills. The team ran multiple laps around the ground, working on endurance and agility to stay in top shape for the demanding series.
Coaching Staff Keep a Close Watch
The Indian coaching team, including Gautam Gambhir and his support staff, were seen carefully observing players’ performances and providing feedback during the practice session.
