Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket, joining the elite group of the top 10 oldest Test players to retire since 2000, celebrated for their longevity, impact, and remarkable careers.
Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 42 Years, 351 Days
Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan holds the distinction of being the oldest Test cricketer to retire in the 21st century. He played his final Test in 2017 at nearly 43 years of age. Misbah became captain during a difficult period for Pakistan cricket and led with stability, calmness, and consistency. He ended his career with over 5,000 Test runs and a legacy as one of Pakistan’s most composed and successful leaders.
James Anderson (England) - 41 Years,187 Days
James Anderson, England’s legendary fast bowler, announced he had retired after the first Test against the West Indies in July 2024 at the age of 41. With over 700 Test wickets, Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in the history of the game. Known for his incredible control, swing mastery, and longevity, Anderson has been the backbone of England’s bowling attack for more than two decades.
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 40 Years, 289 Days
Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka retired in 2018 just shy of 41. A late bloomer, Herath became the team’s premier spinner after Muralitharan’s retirement and excelled in that role. He ended his career with 433 wickets in 93 Tests and was especially effective on turning pitches, becoming one of the best left-arm spinners in the modern era.
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 40 Years, 206 Days
Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting maestro, retired in 2013 at the age of 40 after playing a record 200 Tests. Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar scored more than 15000 Test runs and 51 centuries. His career spanned over two decades, and his farewell at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was an emotional occasion witnessed by fans across the globe.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 40 Years, 49 Days
Shivnarine Chanderpaul of the West Indies ended his career in 2015 at the age of 40. Known for his unusual stance and incredible concentration, Chanderpaul was the mainstay of the West Indies batting lineup for years. He accumulated nearly 12,000 Test runs, often anchoring innings under pressure with resilience and grit.
Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 39 Years, 225 Days
Younis Khan, Pakistan’s most prolific Test run-scorer, retired in 2017 at the age of 39. He scored over 10,000 runs, including a triple century and 34 centuries overall. Known for his adaptability and leadership qualities, Younis played numerous match-saving and match-winning knocks and was a key figure in Pakistan’s middle order for over a decade.
Anil Kumble (India) - 38 Years, 218 Days
Anil Kumble, India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, retired in 2008 at the age of 38. With 619 wickets, he ranks among the greatest bowlers in history. Kumble was known for his determination, accuracy, and resilience, delivering match-winning performances even on unresponsive pitches. He also briefly captained India and is remembered for his sportsmanship and commitment.
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 38 Years, 4 Days
Jacques Kallis retired in 2013 shortly after turning 38. One of the finest all-rounders the game has seen, Kallis scored over 13,000 Test runs and took nearly 300 wickets. His ability to dominate with both bat and ball made him a key part of South Africa’s golden generation and a true cricketing great.
Michael Hussey (Australia) - 37 Years, 152 Days
Michael Hussey, also known as "Mr. Cricket," retired from Tests in 2013 at the age of 37. Despite a late debut, he made a significant impact with his consistent run scoring and strong temperament. Hussey scored over 6,000 Test runs and was a dependable figure in Australia's middle order, known for his technique and work ethic.
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 37 Years, 100 Days
Chris Gayle, known for his explosive batting across formats, retired from Tests in 2014 at the age of 37. In the longer format, Gayle was a powerful opening batsman who scored over 7,000 runs. His fearless style and ability to take on bowlers made him a unique force in Test cricket as well.
