Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901393https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-retire-from-test-cricket-here-s-the-top-10-oldest-players-who-retired-in-the-modern-era-2901393
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
photoDetails

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket, joining the elite group of the top 10 oldest Test players to retire since 2000, celebrated for their longevity, impact, and remarkable careers.

 

Updated:May 15, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 42 Years, 351 Days

1/10
Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 42 Years, 351 Days

Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan holds the distinction of being the oldest Test cricketer to retire in the 21st century. He played his final Test in 2017 at nearly 43 years of age. Misbah became captain during a difficult period for Pakistan cricket and led with stability, calmness, and consistency. He ended his career with over 5,000 Test runs and a legacy as one of Pakistan’s most composed and successful leaders.

 

Follow Us

James Anderson (England) - 41 Years,187 Days

2/10
James Anderson (England) - 41 Years,187 Days

James Anderson, England’s legendary fast bowler, announced he had retired after the first Test against the West Indies in July 2024 at the age of 41. With over 700 Test wickets, Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in the history of the game. Known for his incredible control, swing mastery, and longevity, Anderson has been the backbone of England’s bowling attack for more than two decades.

 

Follow Us

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 40 Years, 289 Days

3/10
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 40 Years, 289 Days

Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka retired in 2018 just shy of 41. A late bloomer, Herath became the team’s premier spinner after Muralitharan’s retirement and excelled in that role. He ended his career with 433 wickets in 93 Tests and was especially effective on turning pitches, becoming one of the best left-arm spinners in the modern era.

 

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 40 Years, 206 Days

4/10
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 40 Years, 206 Days

Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting maestro, retired in 2013 at the age of 40 after playing a record 200 Tests. Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar scored more than 15000 Test runs and 51 centuries. His career spanned over two decades, and his farewell at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was an emotional occasion witnessed by fans across the globe.

 

Follow Us

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 40 Years, 49 Days

5/10
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 40 Years, 49 Days

Shivnarine Chanderpaul of the West Indies ended his career in 2015 at the age of 40. Known for his unusual stance and incredible concentration, Chanderpaul was the mainstay of the West Indies batting lineup for years. He accumulated nearly 12,000 Test runs, often anchoring innings under pressure with resilience and grit.

 

Follow Us

Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 39 Years, 225 Days

6/10
Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 39 Years, 225 Days

Younis Khan, Pakistan’s most prolific Test run-scorer, retired in 2017 at the age of 39. He scored over 10,000 runs, including a triple century and 34 centuries overall. Known for his adaptability and leadership qualities, Younis played numerous match-saving and match-winning knocks and was a key figure in Pakistan’s middle order for over a decade.

 

Follow Us

Anil Kumble (India) - 38 Years, 218 Days

7/10
Anil Kumble (India) - 38 Years, 218 Days

Anil Kumble, India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, retired in 2008 at the age of 38. With 619 wickets, he ranks among the greatest bowlers in history. Kumble was known for his determination, accuracy, and resilience, delivering match-winning performances even on unresponsive pitches. He also briefly captained India and is remembered for his sportsmanship and commitment.

 

Follow Us

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 38 Years, 4 Days

8/10
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 38 Years, 4 Days

Jacques Kallis retired in 2013 shortly after turning 38. One of the finest all-rounders the game has seen, Kallis scored over 13,000 Test runs and took nearly 300 wickets. His ability to dominate with both bat and ball made him a key part of South Africa’s golden generation and a true cricketing great.

 

Follow Us

Michael Hussey (Australia) - 37 Years, 152 Days

9/10
Michael Hussey (Australia) - 37 Years, 152 Days

Michael Hussey, also known as "Mr. Cricket," retired from Tests in 2013 at the age of 37. Despite a late debut, he made a significant impact with his consistent run scoring and strong temperament. Hussey scored over 6,000 Test runs and was a dependable figure in Australia's middle order, known for his technique and work ethic.

 

Follow Us

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 37 Years, 100 Days

10/10
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 37 Years, 100 Days

Chris Gayle, known for his explosive batting across formats, retired from Tests in 2014 at the age of 37. In the longer format, Gayle was a powerful opening batsman who scored over 7,000 runs. His fearless style and ability to take on bowlers made him a unique force in Test cricket as well.

 

Follow Us
Virat Kohli Test retirementRohit Sharma test retirementMisbah-ul-Haq retirementJames Anderson retirementRangana Herath retirementSachin Tendulkar RetirementShivnarine Chanderpaul retirementYounis Khan retirementMichael Hussey retirementJacques Kallis retirementChris Gayle retirementAnil Kumble retirementoldest Test cricketers to retiretop 10 oldest Test retirementsTest cricket retirements after 2000longest careers in Test cricketTest cricket legends retirementcricket retirement ageTest cricket historycricket player retirement statistics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja Scripts History As ICC’s Longest No.1 All-Rounder: Here's Top 10 ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers list
Meet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....
camera icon10
title
richest cricketers 2025
From Sachin Tendulkar To AB de Villiers: Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cannes 2025
Cannes 2025: From Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, These Iconic Dresses Are Now Officially Banned Due To Newly Imposed Rules Prohibiting Nudity And ‘Voluminous’ Outfits
camera icon7
title
Operation Sindoor
7 Indian Weapons That Decimated Pakistan And Neutralised Enemy Drones, Missiles In Operation Sindoor
NEWS ON ONE CLICK