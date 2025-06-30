Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Miss Asia Cup 2025 Due To THIS Reason; Team India’s Participation Awaits Government Clearance Amid Political Tensions

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 is expected to begin on September 10 in the UAE, featuring six teams including India and Pakistan. The tournament will follow the T20 format, with the official schedule set to be released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in early July. Due to political tensions and security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, the tournament is likely to be hosted at a neutral venue. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not participate, having retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. A final government nod is awaited for India's participation