Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Miss Asia Cup 2025 Due To THIS Reason; Team India’s Participation Awaits Government Clearance Amid Political Tensions
The Asia Cup 2025 is expected to begin on September 10 in the UAE, featuring six teams including India and Pakistan. The tournament will follow the T20 format, with the official schedule set to be released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in early July. Due to political tensions and security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, the tournament is likely to be hosted at a neutral venue. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not participate, having retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. A final government nod is awaited for India's participation
1. Asia Cup 2025 Set for a September 10 Start in UAE
The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is likely to begin on September 10, with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the six-nation T20 tournament amid political tensions.
2. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Returns, But at Neutral Venue
Despite diplomatic strains, India and Pakistan are expected to clash in the Asia Cup 2025, though the venue will be neutral—continuing the trend of avoiding bilateral series due to security concerns.
3. Kohli and Rohit Out of T20 Format, Will Miss Pakistan Clash
Cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won’t play in the India vs Pakistan encounter as both retired from T20 Internationals after lifting the T20 World Cup 2024.
4. Official Schedule to Drop in First Week of July
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to release the Asia Cup 2025 schedule in early July, finalizing fixtures, venues, and dates—perfect for fans planning their cricket calendar.
5. Tournament Features Six Teams in T20 Format
The Asia Cup will follow the T20 format, with participation from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and UAE, promising high-octane cricket throughout the tournament.
6. UAE Likely Host Due to Political Tensions
Though India is the official host, UAE is poised to host the entire tournament due to Pakistan’s unwillingness to travel to India, continuing the hybrid hosting model seen in 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025.
7. India’s Participation Awaits Final Government Nod
While BCCI has not pulled out, India’s participation still hinges on central government clearance, especially in light of heightened Indo-Pak tensions after ‘Operation Sindoor’.
8. ACC Unlikely to Delay Tournament Despite Security Concerns
Following the Pahalgam terror attack and growing calls for a Pakistan boycott, the ACC is still pushing ahead with the tournament to avoid financial losses and broadcasting setbacks.
9. Asia Cup 2025 to Continue Hybrid Hosting Tradition
As in Asia Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025, the hybrid model—where matches are split across countries—is being reused, maintaining balance between host responsibilities and security protocols.
10. Massive Revenue Drives Ensure IND vs PAK Matches Go On
The iconic India vs Pakistan clash remains a financial juggernaut, which is why cricket boards and organizers are keen to preserve the marquee contest in multilateral events, regardless of political rhetoric.
