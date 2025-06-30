Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924134https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-to-miss-asia-cup-2025-due-to-this-reason-team-india-s-participation-awaits-government-clearance-amid-political-tensions-2924134
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Miss Asia Cup 2025 Due To THIS Reason; Team India’s Participation Awaits Government Clearance Amid Political Tensions
photoDetails

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Miss Asia Cup 2025 Due To THIS Reason; Team India’s Participation Awaits Government Clearance Amid Political Tensions

The Asia Cup 2025 is expected to begin on September 10 in the UAE, featuring six teams including India and Pakistan. The tournament will follow the T20 format, with the official schedule set to be released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in early July. Due to political tensions and security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, the tournament is likely to be hosted at a neutral venue. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not participate, having retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. A final government nod is awaited for India's participation

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Asia Cup 2025 Set for a September 10 Start in UAE

1/17
1. Asia Cup 2025 Set for a September 10 Start in UAE

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is likely to begin on September 10, with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the six-nation T20 tournament amid political tensions.

Follow Us

2. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Returns, But at Neutral Venue

2/17
2. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Returns, But at Neutral Venue

Despite diplomatic strains, India and Pakistan are expected to clash in the Asia Cup 2025, though the venue will be neutral—continuing the trend of avoiding bilateral series due to security concerns.

Follow Us

3. Kohli and Rohit Out of T20 Format, Will Miss Pakistan Clash

3/17
3. Kohli and Rohit Out of T20 Format, Will Miss Pakistan Clash

Cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won’t play in the India vs Pakistan encounter as both retired from T20 Internationals after lifting the T20 World Cup 2024.

Follow Us

4. Official Schedule to Drop in First Week of July

4/17
4. Official Schedule to Drop in First Week of July

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to release the Asia Cup 2025 schedule in early July, finalizing fixtures, venues, and dates—perfect for fans planning their cricket calendar.

Follow Us

5. Tournament Features Six Teams in T20 Format

5/17
5. Tournament Features Six Teams in T20 Format

The Asia Cup will follow the T20 format, with participation from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and UAE, promising high-octane cricket throughout the tournament.

Follow Us

6. UAE Likely Host Due to Political Tensions

6/17
6. UAE Likely Host Due to Political Tensions

Though India is the official host, UAE is poised to host the entire tournament due to Pakistan’s unwillingness to travel to India, continuing the hybrid hosting model seen in 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025.

Follow Us

7. India’s Participation Awaits Final Government Nod

7/17
7. India’s Participation Awaits Final Government Nod

While BCCI has not pulled out, India’s participation still hinges on central government clearance, especially in light of heightened Indo-Pak tensions after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Follow Us

8. ACC Unlikely to Delay Tournament Despite Security Concerns

8/17
8. ACC Unlikely to Delay Tournament Despite Security Concerns

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and growing calls for a Pakistan boycott, the ACC is still pushing ahead with the tournament to avoid financial losses and broadcasting setbacks.

Follow Us

9. Asia Cup 2025 to Continue Hybrid Hosting Tradition

9/17
9. Asia Cup 2025 to Continue Hybrid Hosting Tradition

As in Asia Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025, the hybrid model—where matches are split across countries—is being reused, maintaining balance between host responsibilities and security protocols.

Follow Us

10. Massive Revenue Drives Ensure IND vs PAK Matches Go On

10/17
10. Massive Revenue Drives Ensure IND vs PAK Matches Go On

The iconic India vs Pakistan clash remains a financial juggernaut, which is why cricket boards and organizers are keen to preserve the marquee contest in multilateral events, regardless of political rhetoric.

Follow Us

11/17
Follow Us

12/17
Follow Us

13/17
Follow Us

14/17
Follow Us

15/17
Follow Us

16/17
Follow Us

17/17
Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025 scheduleIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 match datesAsia Cup 2025 UAE venueKohli Rohit T20 retirementAsia Cup 2025 team listIndia vs Pakistan T20 2025Asia Cup 2025 latest newsAsia Cup 2025 start dateAsia Cup 2025 official fixturesVirat Kohli Asia Cup 2025 absenceRohit Sharma not playing Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 hybrid modelACC Asia Cup 2025 announcementpolitical tensions impact Asia CupAsia Cup 2025 September 10 matchAsia Cup T20 format 2025why Kohli and Rohit retired from T20sACC meeting Asia Cup 2025India Pakistan cricket match 2025will Asia Cup 2025 be held in UAEIndia’s participation Asia Cup 2025Operation Sindoor Asia Cup impactAsia Cup 2025 promotional campaignAsia Cup 2025 confirmed teamscricket tournament in UAE 2025BCCI Asia Cup 2025 updateAsia Cup 2025 venue confirmationwill India play Pakistan 2025Asia Cup 2025 neutral venue decision
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
England's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against India: Jofra Archer IN, Josh Tongue OUT; Joe Root To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Smriti Mandhana Joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
women cricketers with centuries in all formats
5 Women Cricketers With Centuries In All Three Formats: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman, Joins List With Heather Knight - Check Full List
camera icon12
title
visa free countries
Check Countries Indians Can Visit Without Visa – Are Fiji Or Hong Kong On List?
camera icon8
title
Shreyas Iyer Test comeback
3 Comebacks That Could Reinforce India’s Test Team In 2025: Ajinkya Rahane And…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK