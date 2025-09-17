Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Will They Play The 2027 World Cup Or Retire Before? - EXPLAINED
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have ruled world cricket for over a decade with their exceptional batting, leadership, and ability to perform on the biggest stage. With both legends having already bid farewell to T20Is and Tests, and retirement speculations continuing to make headlines, the big question now is, what does the future hold for them in ODI cricket, particularly with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon? Here’s what we know.
The Big Question
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two icons of Indian cricket, are no longer part of India’s Test and T20I squads. With the BCCI announcing squads that exclude them, fans are left wondering, will they make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup or retire before that?
Format Retirements
Both legends have already stepped away from T20 internationals. They also announced their retirements from Test cricket in 2025, marking a clear transition to a limited focus on ODIs.
ODI Focus Remains
Kohli and Rohit are still active in ODIs. With the next World Cup in 2027, this format is their last frontier. Whether they continue depends largely on their form and fitness in the coming years.
Gambhir’s Role as Coach
New India coach Gautam Gambhir has backed senior players. He believes if Rohit and Virat remain fit and consistent, there is no reason why they can’t feature in the 2027 World Cup.
BCCI’s Stance
The BCCI has made it clear that selections will not be dictated by age but by performance. This means neither Rohit nor Kohli will be forced out of the team, and their future will be determined entirely by their form, fitness, and consistency. As long as they deliver, they remain in contention for major tournaments.
Age and Fitness Factor
By 2027, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38. Age brings challenges in recovery and consistency. Maintaining peak fitness will be key if they wish to play at the highest level.
The Competition Within
With emerging stars like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and many other players pushing for places, the competition for ODI spots is fierce. Selectors may prioritize building a young core for the future.
Recent Performances
Both stars have shown through their recent performances that they are still at the peak of their game. Kohli played defining knocks in the Champions Trophy, while Rohit’s attacking batting at the top ensured India started strongly in crucial matches. Their form indicates that despite the age factor, they remain match-winners.
Retirement Talks
The cricketing world remains divided about their future. Sunil Gavaskar has argued that India must find a balance between retaining the experience of Kohli and Rohit while promoting younger talents. Former selector Devang Gandhi believes that by 2027, a natural transition might see youngsters taking over. Meanwhile, Yograj Singh has suggested that Rohit could easily continue playing into his 40s if he maintains his hunger and fitness.
What Lies Ahead
For now, Kohli and Rohit remain ODI specialists with one last dream - another World Cup. Whether they achieve it or bid farewell earlier, their legacies as Indian greats are already secure.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ICC, ESPNcricinfo
