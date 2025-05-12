Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli Announces Retirement: Top 10 Players Who Can Replace Him In Team India's Test Team - Check In Pics
Virat Kohli Announces Retirement: Top 10 Players Who Can Replace Him In Team India's Test Team - Check In Pics

Virat Kohli announces retirement ahead of India’s tour against England in June. Here are 10 players who can replace him in India’s Test Team. 

 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Karun Nair

1/10
Karun Nair

Karun Nair remains one of only two Indians to have scored a triple century in Test cricket, a remarkable 303* against England in 2016. Though he has been out of the Test team for a while, his proven red-ball pedigree and experience make him a strong candidate for a comeback.

 

Sai Sudharsan

2/10
Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a technically sound and composed batter in the IPL and domestic circuit. His ability to build innings under pressure and play pace and spin with equal ease makes him a long-term prospect for India’s Test middle-order.

 

Rajat Patidar

3/10
Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and a consistent performer for Madhya Pradesh, made his Test debut in 2024. With a compact technique and a calm head, Patidar is well-suited to handle the pressures of Test cricket.

 

Dhruv Jurel

4/10
Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel impressed everyone with his temperament and technique in his Test appearances earlier this year. Especially suited for English conditions, he is not only a solid batter but also brings value as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

 

Devdutt Padikkal

5/10
Devdutt Padikkal

With three Test appearances already under his belt, Devdutt Padikkal has shown promise with a half-century and an average of 30. His left-handed elegance and patience make him a viable middle-order option in the longer format.

 

Sarfaraz Khan

6/10
Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the standout performers in Indian domestic cricket, averaging over 65 in first-class games. His aggressive mindset and ability to convert starts into big scores make him a prime candidate for the No. 4 role.

 

Shreyas Iyer

7/10
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer made a memorable Test debut with a century and remains a dependable middle-order batsman. His experience across formats, strong temperament, and technique against spin make him a likely candidate to step into Kohli’s shoes.

 

Abhimanyu Easwaran

8/10
Abhimanyu Easwaran

A veteran of the domestic circuit, Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored over 7,600 first-class runs at an average close to 49, including 27 centuries. His consistency and hunger for big scores make him a solid choice for India’s Test team rebuilding phase.

 

KL Rahul

9/10
KL Rahul

Already a part of the Test setup, KL Rahul brings experience, versatility, and class. His ability to bat anywhere in the top and middle order, combined with leadership qualities, makes him a natural successor to fill Kohli’s vacant No. 4 spot.

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy

10/10
Nitish Kumar Reddy

Reddy’s performances on India A tours, including a century in Australia, showcase his adaptability under challenging conditions. His solid technique against pace makes him a natural fit for middle-order responsibilities in Test cricket.

 

