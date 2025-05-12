Virat Kohli Announces Retirement: Top 10 Players Who Can Replace Him In Team India's Test Team - Check In Pics
Virat Kohli announces retirement ahead of India’s tour against England in June. Here are 10 players who can replace him in India’s Test Team.
Karun Nair
Karun Nair remains one of only two Indians to have scored a triple century in Test cricket, a remarkable 303* against England in 2016. Though he has been out of the Test team for a while, his proven red-ball pedigree and experience make him a strong candidate for a comeback.
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a technically sound and composed batter in the IPL and domestic circuit. His ability to build innings under pressure and play pace and spin with equal ease makes him a long-term prospect for India’s Test middle-order.
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and a consistent performer for Madhya Pradesh, made his Test debut in 2024. With a compact technique and a calm head, Patidar is well-suited to handle the pressures of Test cricket.
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel impressed everyone with his temperament and technique in his Test appearances earlier this year. Especially suited for English conditions, he is not only a solid batter but also brings value as a wicketkeeper-batsman.
Devdutt Padikkal
With three Test appearances already under his belt, Devdutt Padikkal has shown promise with a half-century and an average of 30. His left-handed elegance and patience make him a viable middle-order option in the longer format.
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the standout performers in Indian domestic cricket, averaging over 65 in first-class games. His aggressive mindset and ability to convert starts into big scores make him a prime candidate for the No. 4 role.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer made a memorable Test debut with a century and remains a dependable middle-order batsman. His experience across formats, strong temperament, and technique against spin make him a likely candidate to step into Kohli’s shoes.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
A veteran of the domestic circuit, Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored over 7,600 first-class runs at an average close to 49, including 27 centuries. His consistency and hunger for big scores make him a solid choice for India’s Test team rebuilding phase.
KL Rahul
Already a part of the Test setup, KL Rahul brings experience, versatility, and class. His ability to bat anywhere in the top and middle order, combined with leadership qualities, makes him a natural successor to fill Kohli’s vacant No. 4 spot.
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Reddy’s performances on India A tours, including a century in Australia, showcase his adaptability under challenging conditions. His solid technique against pace makes him a natural fit for middle-order responsibilities in Test cricket.
Trending Photos