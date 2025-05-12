Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2899919https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-announces-retirement-top-10-records-in-test-cricket-check-full-list-2899919
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli Announces Retirement: Top 10 Records In Test Cricket - Check Full List
photoDetails

Virat Kohli Announces Retirement: Top 10 Records In Test Cricket - Check Full List

Virat Kohli announces retirement ahead of India’s tour against England in June. Here are 10 records that he achieved in Test Cricket. 

 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Most Test Wins as Indian Captain

1/10
Most Test Wins as Indian Captain

Virat Kohli led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 victories, making him the most successful Test captain in Indian history. His aggressive leadership and fitness-driven culture transformed India into a dominant force at home and highly competitive overseas.

 

Follow Us

Fastest to 7,000 Test Runs Among Indian Players

2/10
Fastest to 7,000 Test Runs Among Indian Players

Kohli reached the 7,000-run milestone in just 81 matches, becoming the fastest Indian to do so. His consistency, especially in challenging overseas conditions, was a testament to his class and determination.

 

Follow Us

Most Double Centuries by an Indian Captain

3/10
Most Double Centuries by an Indian Captain

He holds the record for the most double centuries (7) by a Test captain, surpassing legends like Brian Lara. These innings not only reflected his hunger for big scores but also often came in match-defining situations.

 

Follow Us

Most Runs in a Single Home Season (2016–17)

4/10
Most Runs in a Single Home Season (2016–17)

During the 2016–17 home season, Kohli amassed 1,059 runs, the most by any Indian in a single home season. His form was crucial in India winning the series against top teams like England, New Zealand, and Australia.

 

Follow Us

First Indian to Score Four Consecutive Test Centuries in a Series Abroad

5/10
First Indian to Score Four Consecutive Test Centuries in a Series Abroad

On the 2014–15 tour of Australia, Kohli became the first Indian to score four centuries in a single overseas Test series. His aggressive approach stood out even as India struggled, cementing his reputation as a world-class performer under pressure.

 

Follow Us

Fastest Century by an Indian Captain in Tests

6/10
Fastest Century by an Indian Captain in Tests

In 2017 against Sri Lanka, Kohli smashed a century in just 93 balls, becoming the fastest Indian Test captain to score a hundred. This innings showcased his ability to shift gears and dominate bowling attacks with ease.

 

Follow Us

Most Test Hundreds Against Australia by an Indian

7/10
Most Test Hundreds Against Australia by an Indian

With 8 Test centuries against Australia, Kohli shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar for the most by an Indian against the Aussies. His performances in Australia, often against their best bowling line-ups, were nothing short of iconic.

 

Follow Us

Only Indian Captain to Win a Test Series in Australia

8/10
Only Indian Captain to Win a Test Series in Australia

Kohli led India to a historic 2–1 Test series win in Australia in 2018–19, becoming the first Indian captain to achieve the feat. It marked a significant moment in Indian cricket and highlighted Kohli’s leadership impact.

 

Follow Us

First Player to Score Centuries in All 11 Test-Playing Nations

9/10
First Player to Score Centuries in All 11 Test-Playing Nations

Kohli became the first player ever to score centuries in all 11 full-member Test-playing nations, a rare achievement that underscores his adaptability and mastery across varying conditions worldwide.

 

Follow Us

Most Test Runs as Indian Captain

10/10
Most Test Runs as Indian Captain

With over 5,800 Test runs as skipper, Kohli is India’s highest run-scorer among captains. His ability to balance leadership with personal performance set him apart as one of the most complete captains of the modern era.

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliVirat Kohli retirementKohliKohli retirementkohli test retirementVirat Kohli testvirat kohli retirement from testvirat kohli test runsis virat kohli retired from testVirat Kohli statsvirat kohli ICC test recordsvirat kohli ICC testcenturiesvirat kohli ICC test half centuriesvirat kohli ICC test match
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet 92-Year-Old Who Heads To Office Daily, Owns 71 Hospitals And 5,000 Pharmacy Outlets—Know His Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
camera icon9
title
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Indian Army Connection
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Indian Army Connection: Meet Our Proud Fauji Daughters
camera icon9
title
Smriti Mandhana 11th ODI century
8 Indian Male Cricketers With Fewer ODI Centuries For India Than Smriti Mandhana: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Likely Changes After Resumption: Everything You Need to Know
camera icon11
title
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram
Meet 10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram: Top Star Has 653000000 Followers, His Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK