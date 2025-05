Virat Kohli & Avneet Kaur Controversy: How A Mistaken Instagram Like Sent The Internet Into Overdrive - In Pics

photoDetails

The Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur Instagram controversy erupted when Kohli accidentally liked a fan page post of Avneet on Anushka Sharma's birthday. The incident sparked viral memes and widespread speculation across social media, with fans searching for the reason behind the like. Kohli clarified the mistake, attributing it to Instagram’s algorithm, but this only fueled more debates. Avneet Kaur, an influencer with over 31 million followers, gained significant attention as a result. The incident highlighted the potential risks of social media algorithms and how quickly a minor mistake can turn into a national discussion, affecting celebrities' public perceptions.