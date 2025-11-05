Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli Awards List: Complete Career Honours, ICC Titles, National Awards & Historic Records
Virat Kohli Awards List: Complete Career Honours, ICC Titles, National Awards & Historic Records

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest modern cricketers, has earned an extraordinary list of national and international awards throughout his illustrious career. From winning the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Decade and multiple ICC Player of the Year titles to receiving India’s highest sporting honours like the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, and Padma Shri, Kohli’s achievements highlight his unmatched consistency and dominance. With multiple ICC team selections and IPL Orange Caps, his impact extends across formats. Kohli’s historic contribution to Indian cricket, leadership excellence, and record-breaking performances solidify his legacy as one of the most decorated athletes in world cricket.

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
1. Virat Kohli Holds the Record for Most ICC Awards

Kohli remains the most decorated ICC award-winner in history with 10 honours, underlining his global dominance across formats. His achievements include ICC Player of the Year awards, ODI titles, and decade-level recognition.

2. ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade 2011–2020

Crowned ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade, Kohli’s consistency, chase-mastery, and match-winning mentality made him the standout batter of an entire era—setting standards no modern player has matched.

3. Double ICC Player of the Year Triumph

Winning ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 & 2018, Kohli became one of the few to earn back-to-back honours, highlighting his peak dominance in world cricket.

4. Winner of the Prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

Across 2011–2020, Kohli received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy—global cricket’s highest honour for individual excellence and long-term performance. A rare recognition reserved for legends.

5. National Awards Cement His Iconic Status

From the Arjuna Award (2013) to the Padma Shri (2017) and the esteemed Khel Ratna Award (2018), Kohli’s impact extends beyond cricket, earning recognition from the Government of India.

6. Consistent Selection in ICC World Teams

With 14 selections across ICC Test, ODI, and T20I Teams of the Year, Kohli proved not just momentary brilliance—but decade-long supremacy across formats and conditions.

7. IPL Awards Highlight His T20 Brilliance

Kohli’s T20 mastery includes two IPL Orange Cap titles (2016 & 2024) and screaming records like the iconic 973-run season—one of cricket’s most untouchable feats.

8. International Spirit of Cricket Award Winner

In 2019, Kohli won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award—recognizing his sportsmanship and leadership, proving greatness lies not just in records, but character too.

9. Cultural & Sporting Icon Beyond Cricket

Honoured as PETA Person of the Year, CNN-News18 Indian of the Year, and more, Kohli’s impact transcends cricket into humanitarian work, media influence, and youth inspiration.

10. A Stadium Stand Named After Him

A rare tribute usually reserved for retired icons, a stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium bears Kohli’s name, symbolizing how he has immortalized Indian cricket history already.

 

