Virat Kohli Awards List: Complete Career Honours, ICC Titles, National Awards & Historic Records

photoDetails

english

2980137

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest modern cricketers, has earned an extraordinary list of national and international awards throughout his illustrious career. From winning the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Decade and multiple ICC Player of the Year titles to receiving India’s highest sporting honours like the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, and Padma Shri, Kohli’s achievements highlight his unmatched consistency and dominance. With multiple ICC team selections and IPL Orange Caps, his impact extends across formats. Kohli’s historic contribution to Indian cricket, leadership excellence, and record-breaking performances solidify his legacy as one of the most decorated athletes in world cricket.