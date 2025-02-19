Advertisement
Virat Kohli Can Break These Records In Champions Trophy 2025 - Check Full List

The Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai while the rest of the teams will play in Pakistan. Take a look at the list of records that Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Updated:Feb 19, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
India's Batting Pillar

Virat Kohli is the pillar of the Indian batting line-up and the Men in Blue will count a lot from him in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from Wednesday, February 19.

How Many Teams Are Participating In Champions Trophy 2025?

There will be a total of eight teams that will lock horns with each other in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

List Of Records

Take a look at the list of records that Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Fastest Batter To Score 14,000 ODI Runs

As of now, India’s star batter Virat Kohli has scored 13,963 runs in 297 ODI matches. He needs only 37 runs in the Champions Trophy to become the fastest batter in the world to score 14,000 runs in ODIs. 

Third Highest Run Getter In International Cricket

Virat started playing for India in 2008 and so far he has taken part in 545 matches across formats and scored 27,381 runs. If at all Virat scores at least 103 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, he will surpass Ricky Ponting to become the third-leading run scorer in international cricket. 

Highest Run Scorer In Champions Trophy

After making his Champions Trophy debut in 2009, Virat has played 13 matches, scoring 529 runs. Virat is the leading run scorer in the Champions Trophy among active players. If the Delhi-based batter makes 263 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, he will breach Chris Gayle’s record of 791 runs and can become the leading run-getter in the tournament’s history.

Most Half-Centuries In Champions Trophy

Former India batter Virat Kohli made five half-centuries for India in 13 Champions Trophy matches played so far. If Virat scores two fifties in the Champions Trophy 2025, he will break Rahul Dravid’s record of most fifties in the Champions Trophy.

 

Player To Win The Most ICC Titles

Virat Kohli can become the joint-most successful player in ICC tournaments if India manages to win the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, Kohli will become the joint-most successful player in ICC tournaments. As of now, Kohli has won the ODI World Cup (in 2011), one Champions Trophy (in 2013), one T20 World Cup (in 2024), and one U19 World Cup (in 2008) while playing for India.

