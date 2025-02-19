Virat Kohli Can Break These Records In Champions Trophy 2025 - Check Full List

8 / 8

Virat Kohli can become the joint-most successful player in ICC tournaments if India manages to win the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, Kohli will become the joint-most successful player in ICC tournaments. As of now, Kohli has won the ODI World Cup (in 2011), one Champions Trophy (in 2013), one T20 World Cup (in 2024), and one U19 World Cup (in 2008) while playing for India.