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NewsPhotosVirat Kohli caught in Instagram storm over LizLaz, South African influencer
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Virat Kohli caught in Instagram storm over LizLaz, South African influencer

Virat Kohli’s latest Instagram activity has sparked a viral controversy during IPL 2026, with fans reacting to his alleged ‘like’ on an influencer’s post. The incident revives his 2025 “algorithm interaction” explanation, now widely used as a meme. Despite the online buzz, Kohli continues to perform strongly for RCB, highlighting the balance between on-field excellence and off-field scrutiny. This episode reflects how modern athletes are constantly under digital observation, where even minor actions trigger massive engagement. As social media narratives evolve, Kohli remains central to both cricketing success and internet culture, driving consistent visibility across search and Discover platforms.

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
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A Minor ‘Like’ Turned Into a Major Viral Moment

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A Minor ‘Like’ Turned Into a Major Viral Moment

What appeared to be a simple Instagram interaction quickly spiralled into a full-blown controversy, highlighting how even the smallest actions by Virat Kohli can dominate digital conversations during IPL 2026.

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The Influencer Angle Added Curiosity

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The Influencer Angle Added Curiosity

The fact that the post belonged to a relatively lesser-known influencer like LizLaz increased intrigue, as fans questioned how and why Kohli engaged with someone he doesn’t even follow.

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Repeat of the Avneet Kaur Episode

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Repeat of the Avneet Kaur Episode

This is not an isolated incident. Kohli’s previous ‘like’ controversy involving Avneet Kaur has created a pattern, making fans quicker to react and speculate every time something similar happens.

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“Algorithm Interaction” Is Now a Meme

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“Algorithm Interaction” Is Now a Meme

Kohli’s earlier explanation blaming Instagram’s algorithm has taken on a life of its own, with fans repeatedly using the phrase sarcastically to explain the latest interaction.

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Questions Over Account Management

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Questions Over Account Management

The incident has reignited debate over whether Kohli personally manages his social media or if a digital team handles it, especially given the recurring nature of such interactions.

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Instagram Algorithm Debate Resurfaces

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Instagram Algorithm Debate Resurfaces

Many users are now discussing whether accidental likes are genuinely possible due to algorithmic behavior, bringing attention to how little transparency exists around platform mechanics.

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Short-Term Image Noise, Not Damage

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Short-Term Image Noise, Not Damage

Despite the chatter, Kohli’s credibility remains intact, showing that top-tier athletes can absorb social media controversies without long-term impact on their brand or reputation.

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Memes Drive the Narrative More Than Facts

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Memes Drive the Narrative More Than Facts

The situation demonstrates how meme culture often shapes public perception faster than verified information, turning even neutral incidents into widespread entertainment.

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Performance Still Outshines Controversy

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Performance Still Outshines Controversy

Amid the noise, Kohli continues to deliver on the field, underlining that consistent IPL performances ultimately matter more than fleeting social media distractions.

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Athletes Are Now Always ‘Online Personalities’

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Athletes Are Now Always ‘Online Personalities’

This episode reinforces a larger shift where cricketers are no longer just athletes but constant digital figures, with every interaction contributing to their public narrative.

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