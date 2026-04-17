Virat Kohli caught in Instagram storm over LizLaz, South African influencer

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Virat Kohli’s latest Instagram activity has sparked a viral controversy during IPL 2026, with fans reacting to his alleged ‘like’ on an influencer’s post. The incident revives his 2025 “algorithm interaction” explanation, now widely used as a meme. Despite the online buzz, Kohli continues to perform strongly for RCB, highlighting the balance between on-field excellence and off-field scrutiny. This episode reflects how modern athletes are constantly under digital observation, where even minor actions trigger massive engagement. As social media narratives evolve, Kohli remains central to both cricketing success and internet culture, driving consistent visibility across search and Discover platforms.