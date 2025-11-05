Advertisement
Virat Kohli Nears Sachin Tendulkar’s All-Time Record — Full Top 10 Batsmen List Revealed

Virat Kohli continues to dominate the international cricket run-scoring charts, closing in on the all-time record for most runs in international cricket across formats. With unmatched consistency, elite fitness, and world-class batting technique, Kohli has already crossed 33,000 international runs, making him the leading run-scorer of the modern generation. Known for his chase-mastery, remarkable conversion rate, and ability to excel in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Kohli remains the strongest contender to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary run tally. As he continues rewriting records and delivering match-winning performances, Virat Kohli stands as the face of modern cricket and India’s greatest batting icon.

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar’s Untouchable Run Empire

1. Sachin Tendulkar’s Untouchable Run Empire

 

Sachin Tendulkar tops the all-format charts with 34,357 international runs, built across 24 years with incredible consistency and 100 international centuries. His records form the undisputed benchmark for batting excellence.

2. Virat Kohli — The Modern-Era Run King

2. Virat Kohli — The Modern-Era Run King

 

Virat Kohli remains the only active batter near the summit, with 33,264+ runs at an average above 52, excelling across formats through elite fitness, adaptability, and chase mastery.

3. Kumar Sangakkara — The Elegant Maestro

3. Kumar Sangakkara — The Elegant Maestro

 

Kumar Sangakkara stands among cricket’s most stylish yet consistent scorers, amassing 28,016 runs with exceptional ODI brilliance and a technically faultless Test game for Sri Lanka.

4. Ricky Ponting — Captain, Clutch, Champion

4. Ricky Ponting — Captain, Clutch, Champion

 

Ricky Ponting hammered 27,483 runs and led Australia through an era of dominance. His ability to rise in big matches and World Cups defined his legendary stature.

5. Mahela Jayawardene — The Lankan Artist

5. Mahela Jayawardene — The Lankan Artist

 

Mahela Jayawardene accumulated 25,957 runs, combining elegant stroke-play with mental toughness, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka’s golden era in both Tests and ODIs.

6. Jacques Kallis — The Complete All-Format Cricketer

6. Jacques Kallis — The Complete All-Format Cricketer

 

Jacques Kallis produced 25,534 runs while also taking 577 wickets, making him arguably cricket’s greatest all-rounder, unmatched in consistency, longevity, and match-winning versatility.

7. Rahul Dravid — The Wall of Indian Cricket

7. Rahul Dravid — The Wall of Indian Cricket

 

Rahul Dravid’s 24,208 runs came through discipline and technical mastery, anchoring India through toughest overseas tours and building priceless partnerships for decades.

8. Brian Lara — Master of Marathon Innings

8. Brian Lara — Master of Marathon Innings

 

Brian Lara’s 22,358 runs include iconic feats such as his unbeaten 400 in Tests, showcasing his ability to dominate bowling attacks across formats with flair and power.

9. Joe Root — England’s Run-Scoring Innovator

9. Joe Root — England’s Run-Scoring Innovator

 

Joe Root has already crossed 18,762 runs, redefining modern Test batting with consistency, sharp shot selection, and an aggressive approach post-Bazball revolution.

10. Sanath Jayasuriya — Powerplay Trailblazer

10. Sanath Jayasuriya — Powerplay Trailblazer

 

Sanath Jayasuriya reshaped ODI cricket with fearless hitting, scoring 21,032 runs and setting a blueprint for modern aggressive opening batters around the world.

 

