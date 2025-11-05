Virat Kohli Nears Sachin Tendulkar’s All-Time Record — Full Top 10 Batsmen List Revealed

photoDetails

english

2980150

Virat Kohli continues to dominate the international cricket run-scoring charts, closing in on the all-time record for most runs in international cricket across formats. With unmatched consistency, elite fitness, and world-class batting technique, Kohli has already crossed 33,000 international runs, making him the leading run-scorer of the modern generation. Known for his chase-mastery, remarkable conversion rate, and ability to excel in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Kohli remains the strongest contender to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary run tally. As he continues rewriting records and delivering match-winning performances, Virat Kohli stands as the face of modern cricket and India’s greatest batting icon.