Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is The 'Chase Master Of Cricket'? Check BCCI Earnings, IPL, Business, And More
Virat Kohli has enjoyed a stellar 2025, blending historic milestones with consistent performances across formats. He marked a strong return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and continued his excellent run in ODIs, emerging as one of the top performers in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Beyond the field, Kohli remains a global icon, inspiring millions with his fitness and unmatched brand value. Despite retiring from two formats, his earnings and net worth continue to rise steadily.
Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025
As of 2025, Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 1,050 crore (US$126–127 million). This makes him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world and the richest cricketer globally. His income spans across cricket contracts, brand endorsements, business ventures, and luxury assets.
Primary Source of Income
Kohli’s main earnings come from international cricket, IPL contracts, and brand endorsements. His consistent performances over the years have kept him among the highest-paid cricketers globally.
IPL Salary
Virat Kohli represents the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and earns around Rs 21 crore per season. He has been one of the league’s most valuable and marketable players since its inception.
BCCI Central Contract
Kohli is part of the top-tier BCCI central contract, earning a fixed annual salary of Rs 7 Crore along with match fees for ODIs, significantly boosting his yearly income.
Brand Endorsements
Virat Kohli earns approximately Rs 200 crore per year from endorsements alone. He has been the face of over 30+ major brands, including Puma, MRF, Audi, Myntra, Blue Tribe, Tissot, Vivo, and Himalaya. His brand value continues to skyrocket due to his consistent performance and social media presence.
Business Ventures
Kohli is not just a cricketer; he’s also a successful entrepreneur. He co-owns the fitness chain Chisel Gym, owns the fashion brand Wrogn, and has investments in Blue Tribe Foods and Go Digit Insurance. These ventures contribute significantly to his net worth, with several valued in crores.
Luxury Properties
Virat Kohli owns several luxurious properties. His sea-facing Mumbai apartment in Worli is valued at Rs 35 crore, while his Gurgaon bungalow is worth over Rs 80 crore. Together with his wife Anushka Sharma, he has invested in multiple premium residential properties across India.
Car & Lifestyle Assets
A known automobile enthusiast, Kohli owns a lavish fleet of cars, including multiple Audis (R8, Q8, RS5, A8L), Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Continental GT, and a Lamborghini Gallardo. The total value of his car collection is estimated to be over Rs 30 crore.
Social Media Earnings
With over 300 million Instagram followers and millions more across Twitter and Facebook, Kohli earns Rs 8-10 crore per sponsored post. He is the most-followed Asian athlete, and his digital influence significantly boosts both his brand value and personal net worth.
Final Word
Virat Kohli's empire spans beyond cricket. From salary and endorsements to assets and businesses, his diversified portfolio places him at the top of the celebrity wealth index. At just 37, he’s already a billionaire in rupees and continues to inspire athletes and entrepreneurs alike.
All Images:- X, BCCI, Instagram
