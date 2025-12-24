Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is The 'Chase Master Of Cricket'? Check BCCI Earnings, IPL, Business, And More

photoDetails

english

2999693

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a stellar 2025, blending historic milestones with consistent performances across formats. He marked a strong return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and continued his excellent run in ODIs, emerging as one of the top performers in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Beyond the field, Kohli remains a global icon, inspiring millions with his fitness and unmatched brand value. Despite retiring from two formats, his earnings and net worth continue to rise steadily.