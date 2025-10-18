Virat Kohli One Century Away From Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s THIS World Record; Poised To Break It In Australia Series
Virat Kohli is just one century away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli’s upcoming series against Australia offers a perfect stage to achieve this historic milestone. Returning after a seven-month hiatus, Kohli is in excellent form and brings experience, leadership, and consistency to the Indian side.
Virat Kohli’s Comeback
Virat Kohli is set to return to ODI cricket after a seven-month hiatus. His comeback comes ahead of the three-match series against Australia starting October 19, 2025, in Perth.
51st ODI Century
Kohli scored his 51st ODI century during the 2025 Champions Trophy. This made him the first player to match Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 centuries in a single format.
Current Form
Kohli has been in excellent form recently. He averages above 57 in ODIs and has been scoring consistently, showing he is match-ready.
Chasing the 52nd Century
Kohli is one century away from achieving a historic milestone. The 52nd century would make him the player with the most tons in a single format.
India vs Australia ODI Series
The series will feature three ODIs across Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. It is a crucial opportunity for Kohli to continue his remarkable record.
Kohli’s Motivational Message
Before the series, Kohli shared: "The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up." Fans and teammates are excited for his return.
Leadership and Resilience
Kohli brings experience, leadership, and mental toughness. His presence guides younger players and brings stability to the team.
Legacy and Records
Kohli has achieved multiple records in ODIs, including the fastest to 14,000 runs. His career reflects consistency, skill, and relentless dedication.
Fan Anticipation
Supporters worldwide are eager to see him back in action. They hope he continues to break records and lead India with flair.
Looking Ahead to 2027
Kohli is focused on peak performance for the 2027 ICC World Cup. Maintaining fitness and form is a priority as he aims for further milestones.
