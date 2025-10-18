Advertisement
Virat Kohli One Century Away From Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's THIS World Record; Poised To Break It In Australia Series
Virat Kohli One Century Away From Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s THIS World Record; Poised To Break It In Australia Series

Virat Kohli is just one century away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli’s upcoming series against Australia offers a perfect stage to achieve this historic milestone. Returning after a seven-month hiatus, Kohli is in excellent form and brings experience, leadership, and consistency to the Indian side.

Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Virat Kohli’s Comeback

1/10
Virat Kohli’s Comeback

Virat Kohli is set to return to ODI cricket after a seven-month hiatus. His comeback comes ahead of the three-match series against Australia starting October 19, 2025, in Perth.

51st ODI Century

2/10
51st ODI Century

Kohli scored his 51st ODI century during the 2025 Champions Trophy. This made him the first player to match Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 centuries in a single format.

Current Form

3/10
Current Form

Kohli has been in excellent form recently. He averages above 57 in ODIs and has been scoring consistently, showing he is match-ready.

Chasing the 52nd Century

4/10
Chasing the 52nd Century

Kohli is one century away from achieving a historic milestone. The 52nd century would make him the player with the most tons in a single format.

India vs Australia ODI Series

5/10
India vs Australia ODI Series

The series will feature three ODIs across Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. It is a crucial opportunity for Kohli to continue his remarkable record.

Kohli’s Motivational Message

6/10
Kohli’s Motivational Message

Before the series, Kohli shared: "The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up." Fans and teammates are excited for his return.

Leadership and Resilience

7/10
Leadership and Resilience

Kohli brings experience, leadership, and mental toughness. His presence guides younger players and brings stability to the team.

Legacy and Records

8/10
Legacy and Records

Kohli has achieved multiple records in ODIs, including the fastest to 14,000 runs. His career reflects consistency, skill, and relentless dedication.

Fan Anticipation

9/10
Fan Anticipation

Supporters worldwide are eager to see him back in action. They hope he continues to break records and lead India with flair.

Looking Ahead to 2027

10/10
Looking Ahead to 2027

Kohli is focused on peak performance for the 2027 ICC World Cup. Maintaining fitness and form is a priority as he aims for further milestones.

