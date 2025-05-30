Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya And...: 9 Players To Win Player-Of-The-Match Award For RCB In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the final of IPL 2025 after thrashing Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29. Unlike previous seasons, RCB is not dependent on a few star players in IPL 2025 and they have found multiple match-winners during their spectacular season.

A total of 9 players have won Player-of-the-Match (POTM) award for RCB this year. Only Mumbai Indians (MI), ten in 2017, had more players winning the match award in an IPL season, while Delhi Daredevils had nine in 2009.

Here's list of players who have won Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in IPL 2025: