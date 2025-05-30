Advertisement
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya And...: 9 Players To Win Player-Of-The-Match Award For RCB In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the final of IPL 2025 after thrashing Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29. Unlike previous seasons, RCB is not dependent on a few star players in IPL 2025 and they have found multiple match-winners during their spectacular season.

A total of 9 players have won Player-of-the-Match (POTM) award for RCB this year. Only Mumbai Indians (MI), ten in 2017, had more players winning the match award in an IPL season, while Delhi Daredevils had nine in 2009.

Here's list of players who have won Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in IPL 2025:

Updated:May 30, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
1. Krunal Pandya vs KKR

1. Krunal Pandya vs KKR

Krunal Pandya won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in the first match of IPL 2025 against KKR on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Krunal picked three crucial wickets in that match and played a crucial role in RCB's win in the season opener.  

Krunal Pandya won another Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in match 46 of the IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals on Apr 27 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Krunal picked one wicket and later scored 73 off 47 in RCB's successful run chase.

2. Rajat Patidar vs CSK

2. Rajat Patidar vs CSK

Rajat Patidar won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 8 of IPL 2025 against CSK on March 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Patidar scored a fifty (51 off 32) for RCB in that match.

Rajat won another Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 20 of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Patidar scored a fine fifty (64 off 32) for RCB in that match.

3. Phil Salt vs Rajasthan Royals

3. Phil Salt vs Rajasthan Royals

Phil Salt won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 28 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals on   April 13 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Salt scored 65 off 33 in that match and played a key role in RCB's successful run chase.  

4. Tim David vs Punjab Kings

4. Tim David vs Punjab Kings

Tim David won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 34 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. David played a fighting knock (50 not out off 26) but RCB lost that rain-affected match.  

5. Virat Kohli vs Punjab Kings

5. Virat Kohli vs Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 37 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Kohli scored 73 not out off 54 in RCB's successful run chase.  

6. Josh Hazlewood vs Rajasthan Royals

6. Josh Hazlewood vs Rajasthan Royals

Josh Hazlewood won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 42 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Hazlewood took 4 wickets for 33 runs and led RCB to a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals.  

7. Romario Shepherd vs CSK

7. Romario Shepherd vs CSK

Romario Shepherd won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 52 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Romario played a quickfire knock (53 off 14) and played a key role in RCB's thrilling win.  

8. Jitesh Sharma vs LSG

8. Jitesh Sharma vs LSG

Jitesh Sharma won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Match 70 of the IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Jitesh played a fantastic knock (85 off 33) and led RCB to a thrilling win in that match.  

9. Suyash Sharma vs Punjab Kings

9. Suyash Sharma vs Punjab Kings

Suyash Sharma won the Player-of-the-Match award for RCB in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Suyash picked three wickets for 17 runs and played a key role in RCB's memorable win.   

