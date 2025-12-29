Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli Records In 2025: Every Milestone From Champions Trophy Glory To IPL History
Virat Kohli Records In 2025: Every Milestone From Champions Trophy Glory To IPL History

Virat Kohli’s 2025 stands as one of the most extraordinary individual years in cricket history. From retiring from Test cricket to dominating ODIs, ICC tournaments, and IPL 2025, Kohli shattered batting, fielding, and longevity records. He became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs, ruled ICC knockouts, dominated Pakistan, and finally lifted the IPL trophy with RCB. At 37, Kohli proved elite performance transcends age. This listicle captures every major record, milestone, and moment that made 2025 a landmark year in Virat Kohli’s legendary career.

Updated:Dec 29, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
1. Fastest to 14,000 ODI Runs

Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, achieving the landmark in just 287 innings during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, leaving Tendulkar and Sangakkara behind.

2. ODI Centuries Like Never Before

He became the first player in history to score 51st, 52nd, and 53rd ODI centuries, further cementing his status as the greatest ODI batter of the modern era.

3. Second-Highest ODI Run-Scorer Ever

Kohli overtook legends to become the second-leading run-scorer in ODI history, crossing 14,500 runs with unmatched consistency, elite averages, and dominance across conditions.

4. ICC Knockout King

Kohli became the first player to score 1,000 runs in ICC knockout matches and also recorded the most fifty-plus scores in ICC knockouts, redefining big-match temperament.

5. Champions Trophy Glory at 36+

At 36 years and 110 days, Kohli became the oldest player to score a Champions Trophy century, while also winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with India.

6. Unmatched Dominance Against Pakistan

He set multiple records against Pakistan, including most runs by a player against a single team in ICC tournaments and Man of the Match awards across all ICC events.

7. ODI Chase Specialist Records

Kohli registered the most 50-plus scores in ODI chases, fastest to 8,000 chase runs, and most runs in ICC ODI chases, proving his mastery under pressure.

8. Historic Fielding Feats

Beyond batting, Kohli became India’s highest catch-taker in ODIs and international cricket, surpassing Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin with elite athletic longevity.

9. IPL 2025: Kohli’s Purple Patch

Kohli won his maiden IPL title with RCB while becoming the first batter with 1,000 runs against four IPL teams and hitting 1,000 IPL boundaries.

10. Redefining IPL Longevity Records

He finished IPL 2025 as the all-time leader in fifty-plus scores, fours, and runs against CSK, while registering 500-plus runs in eight different IPL seasons.

