Virat Kohli Records In 2025: Every Milestone From Champions Trophy Glory To IPL History

photoDetails

english

3001074

Virat Kohli’s 2025 stands as one of the most extraordinary individual years in cricket history. From retiring from Test cricket to dominating ODIs, ICC tournaments, and IPL 2025, Kohli shattered batting, fielding, and longevity records. He became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs, ruled ICC knockouts, dominated Pakistan, and finally lifted the IPL trophy with RCB. At 37, Kohli proved elite performance transcends age. This listicle captures every major record, milestone, and moment that made 2025 a landmark year in Virat Kohli’s legendary career.