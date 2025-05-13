Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Top 10 Reasons Why 'King Kohli' Bid Adieu At 36

photoDetails

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket at age 36, marking the end of a legendary red-ball career. His decision stems from a dip in form, mental fatigue, age, and a desire to focus on limited-overs cricket and off-field ventures. With over 9,000 Test runs and 68 matches as captain, Kohli leaves behind a historic legacy. His retirement, coming soon after Rohit Sharma’s, symbolizes the end of an era and paves the way for India's next generation. Kohli remains a global icon, with fans eager to see his continued impact in ODIs, T20Is, and beyond the pitch.