Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Top 10 Reasons Why 'King Kohli' Bid Adieu At 36
Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket at age 36, marking the end of a legendary red-ball career. His decision stems from a dip in form, mental fatigue, age, and a desire to focus on limited-overs cricket and off-field ventures. With over 9,000 Test runs and 68 matches as captain, Kohli leaves behind a historic legacy. His retirement, coming soon after Rohit Sharma’s, symbolizes the end of an era and paves the way for India's next generation. Kohli remains a global icon, with fans eager to see his continued impact in ODIs, T20Is, and beyond the pitch.
1. Dip in Test Form Over the Past Two Years
Virat Kohli averaged just 32.56 in his last 24 months of Test cricket, a sharp decline from his peak years when he averaged close to 55 — signaling the end of an era.
2. Emotional Toll and Mental Fatigue
Kohli has been vocal about the mental challenges of the red-ball format. The pressure, scrutiny, and constant travel took a toll on his focus and well-being, prompting a much-needed break.
3. End of an Era With Rohit Sharma
Kohli’s decision came days after Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement. Together, they defined a generation of Indian cricket — and their exits mark a new chapter for the team.
4. Legacy Secured With Record-Breaking Stats
With 7 double centuries, 68 Tests as captain, and 9,230 runs, Kohli retires as one of India’s greatest. His stats rank him among legends like Tendulkar and Dravid.
5. Age and Fitness Priorities
At 36, Kohli has prioritized long-term fitness. The intensity of five-day cricket often clashed with his peak conditioning goals, making retirement a smart, forward-thinking move.
6. Rise of a New Indian Batting Core
With stars like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer emerging, Kohli’s exit opens the door for India’s next-gen talents to step up in the red-ball format.
7. Business Ventures and Off-Field Focus
From One8 to Blue Tribe Foods, Kohli is growing an empire. Retirement allows him more bandwidth to scale ventures in fitness, fashion, and plant-based nutrition.
8. Desire to Focus on Limited-Overs Cricket
Kohli will still play ODIs and potentially T20Is. With fewer formats, he can prolong his white-ball career and stay fresh for global events like the 2027 World Cup.
9. #269: A Personal Marker of His Journey
The number 269, used in his retirement post, signifies Kohli’s place in history as India’s 269th Test player — a nod to where it all began and a tribute to his roots.
10. Unwavering Fan Legacy and Global Popularity
With over 270 million Instagram followers, Kohli is more than a cricketer — he’s a global icon. His influence will extend beyond Test cricket, shaping cricket’s future off the pitch.
Trending Photos