Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion; Check Current BCCI Annual Player Contract For 2024-25 - In Pics

The BCCI is set to announce the 2025 26 Central Contracts with significant changes expected from the current 2024 25 list. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, currently in the A plus bracket, are likely to drop to Grade A due to limited involvement in Tests and T20Is. Shubman Gill is poised for a major promotion to A plus, while Rishabh Pant’s A grade remains secure. Rising talents like Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana are strong contenders for retention. With promotions, demotions and generational shifts on the horizon, the new contracts will redefine India’s long term structure.