Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion; Check Current BCCI Annual Player Contract For 2024-25 - In Pics
The BCCI is set to announce the 2025 26 Central Contracts with significant changes expected from the current 2024 25 list. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, currently in the A plus bracket, are likely to drop to Grade A due to limited involvement in Tests and T20Is. Shubman Gill is poised for a major promotion to A plus, while Rishabh Pant’s A grade remains secure. Rising talents like Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana are strong contenders for retention. With promotions, demotions and generational shifts on the horizon, the new contracts will redefine India’s long term structure.
1. The 2024-25 A Plus List Stands Firm But Faces Imminent Change
The current A-plus group features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. They remain the elite slab for the ending cycle, but two of them may exit the top tier soon. (Photo Credit - X)
2. Kohli And Rohit Likely To Drop From A Plus To A For 2025-26
With reduced involvement in Tests and T20Is, both superstars are expected to move to the A grade in the new list. Their annual retainers could reduce from seven crore to five crore.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Shubman Gill Expected To Earn A Plus Promotion In New Cycle
India’s all format captain has become central to team planning. His elevation from Grade A in 2024-25 to A plus for 2025-26 aligns with BCCI’s format priority criteria.(Photo Credit - X)
4. Rishabh Pant’s A Grade Spot Looks Secure After His Return
Pant was promoted to Grade A in the 2024-25 cycle. His strong comeback and multi format utility make his A grade position safe for the new list.(Photo Credit - X)
5. Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan Could Stabilise After 2024-25 Reinstatement
Both players regained contracts last year after domestic compliance concerns. Their retention for 2025-26 depends on sustained availability and Board discipline standards.(Photo Credit - X)
6. Breakout Stars From 2024-25 Expected To Retain Spots In 2025-26
Names like Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy entered the system last year. Strong white ball performances keep them in contention for continued contracts.(Photo Credit - X)
7. Grade B Remains The Crucial Middle Layer Of India’s White Ball Core
Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal hold vital roles. Their impact in ICC events will influence chances of promotion in the next cycle.(Photo Credit - X)
8. The Grade C Talent Base Is Now One Of India’s Deepest Ever
Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan and others formed a large Grade C pool in 2024-25. Many from this group could rise depending on the Champions Trophy and upcoming tours.(Photo Credit - X)
9. Retired And Inactive Players Will Be Omitted As Per Policy
Ashwin was automatically excluded from the 2024-25 list due to retirement. The same rule ensures the 2025-26 list only reflects fully active India and domestic compliant players.(Photo Credit - X)
10. The 2025-26 List Marks A Clear Generational Transition For Indian Cricket
The expected demotion of Kohli and Rohit, the rise of Gill and Pant, and the influx of young domestic stars create a clear shift in leadership dynamics. The new contract cycle will officially signal India’s next era.(Photo Credit - X)
