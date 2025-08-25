Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Cheteshwar Pujara: Full List Of Cricket Retirements In 2025

photoDetails

The year 2025 has witnessed a wave of high-profile cricket retirements across formats, with legends and modern stars bidding farewell. Virat Kohli’s shock Test retirement and Rohit Sharma stepping away marked the end of an era for Indian cricket, while Cheteshwar Pujara also hung up his boots. Globally, Nicholas Pooran quit T20Is at just 29, Martin Guptill ended a record-breaking New Zealand career, and Steve Smith retired from ODIs after two World Cup wins. Other big names include Tamim Iqbal, Angelo Mathews, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell, and Mahmudullah, making 2025 one of cricket’s most defining farewell years.