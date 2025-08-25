Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Cheteshwar Pujara: Full List Of Cricket Retirements In 2025
The year 2025 has witnessed a wave of high-profile cricket retirements across formats, with legends and modern stars bidding farewell. Virat Kohli’s shock Test retirement and Rohit Sharma stepping away marked the end of an era for Indian cricket, while Cheteshwar Pujara also hung up his boots. Globally, Nicholas Pooran quit T20Is at just 29, Martin Guptill ended a record-breaking New Zealand career, and Steve Smith retired from ODIs after two World Cup wins. Other big names include Tamim Iqbal, Angelo Mathews, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell, and Mahmudullah, making 2025 one of cricket’s most defining farewell years.
1. Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket After Iconic Career
India’s greatest Test captain, Virat Kohli, shocked fans by retiring in 2025. With 40 Test wins, 9,230 runs, and the historic 2018–19 Australia series triumph, his retirement leaves a massive void.(Image Credit - Twitter)
2. Rohit Sharma Steps Away from Tests After WTC Miss
Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement followed India’s WTC disappointment. The former opener ended with 24 matches as captain and a 50% win rate, having already quit T20Is post-India’s 2024 World Cup glory.(Image Credit - Twitter)
3. Cheteshwar Pujara Bids Goodbye to International Cricket
Known as India’s "Wall 2.0," Cheteshwar Pujara retired in 2025 after over 100 Tests, anchoring India in countless battles. His resilience and match-saving knocks remain priceless in modern Test history.(Image Credit - Twitter)
4. Nicholas Pooran Retires from T20Is at Just 29
West Indies’ most-capped T20I cricketer, Nicholas Pooran, shocked fans by quitting at 29 ahead of the T20 World Cup. His explosive batting made him a global franchise cricket superstar.(Image Credit - Twitter)
5. Martin Guptill Ends Glittering New Zealand Career
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill retired in January 2025, finishing as his country’s fifth-highest run-scorer. His epic 237* in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals remains an ODI record for the ages.(Image Credit - Twitter)
6. Steve Smith Calls Time on ODI Career
Australia’s batting genius Steve Smith retired from ODIs after the Champions Trophy. With two World Cup wins (2015, 2023) and 5,000+ runs, Smith exits as one of the format’s most reliable anchors.(Image Credit - Twitter)
7. Tamim Iqbal Confirms Final Retirement
Bangladesh’s batting stalwart Tamim Iqbal, second on their all-time run charts (15,192), announced his final retirement in January 2025, ending an illustrious career of grit and record-breaking consistency.(Image Credit - Twitter)
8. Angelo Mathews Ends a 16-Year Test Journey
Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews retired after 118 Tests, scoring 8,167 runs. A true all-rounder, Mathews’ career overlapped with greats like Kohli and earned him a place among Sri Lanka’s legends.(Image Credit - Twitter)
9. Wriddhiman Saha Signs Off as India’s Best Keeper
Wriddhiman Saha, India’s safest hands behind the stumps, retired with 40 Tests, 1,353 runs, and a reputation as MS Dhoni’s rightful successor in wicketkeeping artistry and acrobatic brilliance.(Image Credit - Twitter)
10. Glenn Maxwell Ends ODI Career with Flair
Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell retired from ODIs in 2025, closing his white-ball chapter with unforgettable knocks, outrageous stroke-play, and match-winning cameos that redefined modern one-day cricket. (Image Credit - Twitter)
