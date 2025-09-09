Virat Kohli’s 183 To Rohit Sharma’s 40 Sixes: 10 Asia Cup Records That May Never Be Broken
The Asia Cup has witnessed countless iconic moments since its inception, with legendary cricketers leaving their mark on the tournament. As the 2025 edition approaches, here’s a look at 10 records that might stand the test of time in Asia Cup history.
Virat Kohli’s 183 vs Pakistan - Highest Individual Score
Virat Kohli’s breathtaking 183 against Pakistan in Dhaka during the 2012 Asia Cup remains the highest individual score in the tournament’s history. No one has come close to surpassing it in the past 13 years, making it one of the most iconic knocks in ODI cricket.
India’s Biggest Win - 256 Runs vs Hong Kong
India thrashed Hong Kong by 256 runs in 2008, the biggest victory margin by runs in Asia Cup history. Suresh Raina (101 off 68) and Piyush Chawla (4/23) starred in that game, and the colossal margin remains untouched.
Sanath Jayasuriya - Most Runs in a Single Edition (378)
Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya amassed 378 runs in just five games during the 2008 Asia Cup. His destructive batting at the top remains unmatched, and it is still the highest tally by a batter in a single edition of the tournament.
Rohit Sharma - Most Sixes (40)
Rohit Sharma has smashed 40 sixes in Asia Cup cricket. The next best is Shahid Afridi with 26, but since Afridi has retired, Rohit’s domination with the long handle stands tall as a record for the ages.
Rohit Sharma - Most Matches (37)
India’s current skipper Rohit Sharma has featured in 37 Asia Cup matches, the most by any player. The second-best is Ravindra Jadeja with 26, showing just how far ahead Rohit is in terms of longevity and consistency in the competition.
Pakistan’s Unwanted Record - 38 Extras in a Match
Pakistan hold a rather embarrassing record of conceding 38 extras in a single innings, and they have done it not once but twice. No team would want to beat this unwanted record, ensuring it stays on the books for long.
Muttiah Muralitharan - Most Wickets (30)
The Sri Lankan spin wizard picked up 30 wickets in Asia Cup history, the most by any bowler. His consistency across editions makes this record one of the toughest to break.
Lasith Malinga - Most Five-Wicket Hauls (3)
Yorker king Lasith Malinga bagged three five-wicket hauls in Asia Cup history. The only bowler close was Ajantha Mendis with two, but since both are retired, Malinga’s record is likely to remain untouched.
Ajantha Mendis - Best Bowling Figures (6/13 vs India)
Mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis stunned the cricketing world with figures of 6/13 against India in 2008. Those remain the best-ever bowling figures in Asia Cup history and are unlikely to be broken anytime soon.
Sanath Jayasuriya - Most Centuries (6)
Jayasuriya was not just a run-machine but also a big-match player. His six centuries in Asia Cup history remain a record. With modern-day scheduling and rotation policies, this feat looks nearly impossible to replicate.
