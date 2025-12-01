Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Leads India To Thriller: Full Records, Stats & Key Highlights From Ranchi
Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Leads India To Thriller: Full Records, Stats & Key Highlights From Ranchi

The IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi delivered a historic 681-run spectacle featuring Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 52nd ODI century, Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting world record, and India’s thrilling 17-run win. Kohli dominated with a masterful 135, supported by Rohit and KL Rahul, before South Africa stormed back from 11/3 with a remarkable middle and lower-order resurgence. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket spell sealed the contest, while record partnerships, venue milestones, and unprecedented recovery stats made this one of the most unforgettable India vs South Africa ODIs ever played.

Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 07:51 AM IST
1. Kohli’s 52nd ODI Ton Sets a New Benchmark

1/11
1. Kohli's 52nd ODI Ton Sets a New Benchmark

 

Virat Kohli’s majestic 135—his 52nd ODI hundred—made him the batter with the most tons in a single international format, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar. In Ranchi, he controlled the innings with authority and unmatched composure.

2. Ranchi Witnesses Highest IND vs SA ODI Aggregate

2/11
2. Ranchi Witnesses Highest IND vs SA ODI Aggregate

 

The match produced a staggering 681 runs, the highest-ever match aggregate between India and South Africa in ODIs, surpassing the previous 662 in 2015. It was an all-out run festival under lights.

3. Kohli–Rohit Reunite for a Vintage Century Stand

3/11
3. Kohli–Rohit Reunite for a Vintage Century Stand

 

Rohit Sharma (57) and Kohli stitched a 136-run stand—their first 100-plus partnership since January 2020—cementing their status among cricket’s greatest ODI pairs with 20 century stands.

4. Rohit Sharma Becomes ODI Six-Hitting King

4/11
4. Rohit Sharma Becomes ODI Six-Hitting King

 

Rohit’s towering six took his tally to 352 ODI sixes, officially surpassing Shahid Afridi’s 351. He now holds the record for the most sixes in ODI history, underlining his unmatched hitting power.

5. Kohli’s Ranchi Love Affair Continues

5/11
5. Kohli's Ranchi Love Affair Continues

 

Kohli’s average at the JSCA Stadium soared to 173, with 519 runs in just five innings. His third 120+ score at the venue reinforced why Ranchi remains one of his happiest hunting grounds.

6. South Africa’s Historic Recovery From 11/3

6/11
6. South Africa's Historic Recovery From 11/3

 

The Proteas became the first ODI team to cross 300 after being 11/3, scripting a remarkable turnaround powered by grit, smart hitting, and lower-order aggression.

7. Jansen–Breetzke Ignite a Counterattack

7/11
7. Jansen–Breetzke Ignite a Counterattack

 

Marco Jansen (70 off 39) and Matthew Breetzke (72 off 80) stitched a blistering 97-run partnership, flipping the momentum and igniting South Africa’s biggest-ever lower-order surge in an ODI chase.

8. Bosch Extends the Fight Deep Into the Final Over

8/11
8. Bosch Extends the Fight Deep Into the Final Over

 

Corbin Bosch’s 67 kept South Africa alive till the 49th over, making this the highest ODI total without a century in their run-chase history—proof of extraordinary team depth.

9. Kuldeep Yadav Equals Kumble’s Four-Wicket Milestone

9/11
9. Kuldeep Yadav Equals Kumble's Four-Wicket Milestone

 

Kuldeep’s 4/68 helped stem the South African comeback. It was his 10th four-wicket haul, equalling Anil Kumble’s record—the joint-most by an Indian spinner in ODIs.

10. India Smash Most Sixes vs SA in ODI History

10/11
10. India Smash Most Sixes vs SA in ODI History

 

India hammered 16 sixes, their highest in an ODI against the Proteas. Kohli’s seven sixes were the joint second-most by an Indian in ODIs versus South Africa.

11/11
