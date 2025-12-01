Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Leads India To Thriller: Full Records, Stats & Key Highlights From Ranchi

photoDetails

The IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi delivered a historic 681-run spectacle featuring Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 52nd ODI century, Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting world record, and India’s thrilling 17-run win. Kohli dominated with a masterful 135, supported by Rohit and KL Rahul, before South Africa stormed back from 11/3 with a remarkable middle and lower-order resurgence. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket spell sealed the contest, while record partnerships, venue milestones, and unprecedented recovery stats made this one of the most unforgettable India vs South Africa ODIs ever played.