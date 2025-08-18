Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli’s Greatest T20I Records Of All Time: From King Of Run Chases To Most Fifties In The Format - Check In Pics
Virat Kohli’s Greatest T20I Records Of All Time: From King Of Run Chases To Most Fifties In The Format - Check In Pics

Virat Kohli is the undisputed giant of T20 internationals. His ability to anchor innings while accelerating at will, combined with memorable knocks against Pakistan, Australia, and West Indies, has made him the gold standard of consistency and temperament in the shortest format. 

 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Career wrap

1/10
Career wrap

Virat Kohli retired from T20Is after India’s 2024 World Cup win, finishing with 4,188 runs at 48.69, top-three all-time. Rohit Sharma holds the record with 4,231.

 

T20 World Cup GOAT stats

2/10
T20 World Cup GOAT stats

Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in Men’s T20 World Cups (1,292) and has the most fifties (14) and the most Player-of-the-Match awards (8) in the tournament.

 

First to 4,000 T20I runs

3/10
First to 4,000 T20I runs

Virat Kohli became the first batter ever to reach 4,000 T20I runs, achieved during the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide. 

 

Most Fifties in T20Is

4/10
Most Fifties in T20Is

Kohli has the most 50+ scores in T20Is, showing how often he stands up for India when needed. His innings are not just about milestones but about winning matches.

 

King of Run Chases

5/10
King of Run Chases

Kohli is widely regarded as the best chaser in T20Is. His calmness under pressure and ability to finish games, especially against top teams, has earned him the title “Chase Master.”

 

Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

6/10
Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

Kohli was the fastest to reach 3,000 T20I runs, achieving it in just 81 innings. His consistency is unmatched across eras.

 

Record Against Pakistan

7/10
Record Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli has a stunning record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, with unforgettable knocks like 82* in Melbourne (2022). These innings are etched in cricketing folklore.

 

Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup

8/10
Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup

In the 2014 edition, Kohli scored 319 runs, the most in a single T20 World Cup. His performances were instrumental in guiding India to the final.

 

Double Player-of-the-Tournament

9/10
Double Player-of-the-Tournament

Kohli is the only men’s player to win the T20 World Cup Player-of-the-Tournament twice, 2014 and 2016, back-to-back.

 

Consistency Across Years

10/10
Consistency Across Years

From his debut in 2010 to recent tournaments, Kohli has been India’s backbone in T20Is. His ability to adapt, score big, and lead by example makes him one of the greatest in T20 cricket history.

 

