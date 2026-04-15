Virat Kohli’s tattoos decoded: The hidden meanings will surprise you
Virat Kohli’s tattoos have become a major talking point ahead of IPL 2026, especially after his new lotus sleeve went viral. Each tattoo carries deep meaning, from spirituality and discipline to family values and cricket milestones. His Shiva, Om, Samurai, and God’s Eye tattoos reflect inner growth, while numbers like 175 and 269 mark career milestones. The lotus symbolises resilience and transformation, aligning with his evolved mindset. This detailed breakdown explains all of Kohli’s tattoos, their meanings, and how they connect to his personality, brand image, and cricketing journey, making it a must-read for fans and search audiences.
1. Tribal Art Tattoo (Right Forearm)
Kohli’s earliest tattoo reflects raw aggression and youthful energy. He has admitted it was initially done for style, but it now represents his early cricketing mindset.
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2. Lord Shiva Tattoo (Left Forearm)
Depicts Lord Shiva meditating on Mount Kailash. It symbolises destruction of ego and pursuit of self-improvement, aligning with Kohli’s disciplined lifestyle and mental transformation.
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3. Scorpio Zodiac Tattoo
Highlights Kohli’s belief in astrology. The Scorpio sign is often associated with intensity, ambition, and emotional depth, traits visible in his on-field persona.
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4. Parents’ Names Tattoo
A tribute to his roots. Kohli has repeatedly emphasised family influence, and this tattoo reflects emotional grounding and lifelong gratitude.
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5. Number 175 Tattoo (ODI Cap Number)
Marks his position as India’s 175th ODI player. It connects his identity to Indian cricket history and his entry into international cricket.
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6. Number 269 Tattoo (Test Cap Number)
Represents his Test debut cap number. This reinforces Kohli’s pride in representing India across formats.
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7. Monastery Tattoo (Left Shoulder)
Symbolises peace and power. It reflects a balance between aggression and calmness, a defining trait in Kohli’s leadership phase.
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8. Japanese Samurai Tattoo
Inspired by the Bushido code. Represents discipline, honour, courage, and loyalty — values Kohli has often spoken about in interviews.
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9. God’s Eye Tattoo
Represents divine watchfulness and accountability. It acts as a reminder to stay grounded and conscious of one’s actions.
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10. Om Tattoo (Left Tricep)
Symbolises universal energy and inner peace. Kohli has linked this tattoo to mental calmness and spiritual balance.
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