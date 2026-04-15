Virat Kohli’s tattoos decoded: The hidden meanings will surprise you

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Virat Kohli’s tattoos have become a major talking point ahead of IPL 2026, especially after his new lotus sleeve went viral. Each tattoo carries deep meaning, from spirituality and discipline to family values and cricket milestones. His Shiva, Om, Samurai, and God’s Eye tattoos reflect inner growth, while numbers like 175 and 269 mark career milestones. The lotus symbolises resilience and transformation, aligning with his evolved mindset. This detailed breakdown explains all of Kohli’s tattoos, their meanings, and how they connect to his personality, brand image, and cricketing journey, making it a must-read for fans and search audiences.