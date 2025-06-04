Virat Kohli’s Tears to AB de Villiers’ Emotional Hug: RCB Finally Win IPL After 18 Seasons Of Heartbreak - Check Winning Moments In Pics
In an emotional climax, Virat Kohli broke down in tears as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first-ever IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs. Kohli, who top-scored with 43, called it one of the greatest moments of his career. Captain Rajat Patidar fulfilled his promise to win it for Kohli. Scroll down to check RCB's winning moments in pics.
RCB Wins First Ever IPL Title In 18 Years
Decades of heartbreak ended as RCB finally won an IPL Title After 18 long years. Fans erupted in celebration, witnessing their team finally lift the IPL trophy.
Kohli's Tears Mark A Historic Night for RCB
In an emotional culmination to a 17-year wait, Virat Kohli broke down as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title.
RCB Edge Past Punjab Kings by Six Runs in Thriller
RCB held their nerves to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a nail-biting final in front of 87,000 roaring fans.
Virat Kohli Drops to the Ground as Dream Realised
As the final delivery was bowled, Kohli dropped to his knees, tears flowing, overwhelmed by the moment he waited years for
A Boundary-Side Breakdown: Kohli's Emotions Spill Over
While fielding near the boundary in the final over, Kohli struggled to hold back tears, knowing history was moments away.
Patidar’s Promise Fulfilled: 'We Did It for Virat Bhai'
Captain Rajat Patidar had vowed to win it for Kohli and his team delivered on that promise in stunning fashion.
Kohli's Gratitude: 'Thank God for This Moment'
Post-match, an emotional Kohli thanked God, calling it one of the most cherished moments of his illustrious cricketing journey.
Virat-ABD Emotional Hug
Virat Kohli embraces AB de Villiers with tears of joy and uncontainable emotion after RCB finally clinches their maiden IPL title, marking a historic moment in franchise history.
One-Club Legend: Kohli's Loyalty Finally Rewarded
At 36, Kohli remains the only player to represent the same franchise in every IPL season, and now has a trophy to show for it.
A Career Moment: Kohli Adds Missing Jewel to His Crown
With the IPL title now in his cabinet, Kohli’s legacy is more complete than ever with this victory may rank among his finest.
