Virat Kohli’s Tears to AB de Villiers’ Emotional Hug: RCB Finally Win IPL After 18 Seasons Of Heartbreak - Check Winning Moments In Pics

In an emotional climax, Virat Kohli broke down in tears as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first-ever IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs. Kohli, who top-scored with 43, called it one of the greatest moments of his career. Captain Rajat Patidar fulfilled his promise to win it for Kohli. Scroll down to check RCB's winning moments in pics.