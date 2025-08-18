Advertisement
Virat Kohli’s Top 10 ODI Records That Define His 17 Years Greatness: From Most ODI Hundreds To Highest Career Average - Check All Records

Virat Kohli’s ODI career is nothing short of extraordinary. Widely known as the "Chase Master," he redefined batting in run chases with unmatched consistency and temperament. Here are the top 10 records he made in his 17-year ODI Career.

 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Fastest to Every 1,000-Run Milestone

Fastest to Every 1,000-Run Milestone

Virat Kohli stands alone in ODI cricket as the fastest batsman ever to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs, showcasing his unmatched consistency and scoring prowess across years.

 

Record for Most ODI Centuries

Record for Most ODI Centuries

Kohli holds the all-time record for the most centuries in ODIs by any batter, with an impressive total of 51 hundreds, underlining his dominance in the format. 

 

Spectacular Series Performance

Spectacular Series Performance

In the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Kohli smashed 765 runs in a single ODI series, the highest ever by a batsman in a World Cup campaign. 

 

Most ODI Centuries in Run-Chases (27)

Most ODI Centuries in Run-Chases (27)

Nicknamed the “Chase Master”, he has scored 27 centuries while chasing, the most by any batter in ODI history.

 

Most Hundreds Against One Opponent

Most Hundreds Against One Opponent

Kohli has unleashed his best against Sri Lanka, amassing 10 ODI centuries against them, more than against any other side. 

 

Man of the Match & Series Awards

Man of the Match & Series Awards

With 43 Player-of-the-Match awards and 11 Player-of-the-Series recognitions, Kohli ranks among the most consistent and impactful performers in ODI history. 

 

Exceptional under Pressure- Chase Master

Exceptional under Pressure- Chase Master

Kohli’s average in successful ODIs batting second is a phenomenal 89.50, while his average in all chases stands at 64.50, underscoring his legendary status as the chase master. 

 

Most Centuries in a Calendar Year (6 in 2017 & 2018)

Most Centuries in a Calendar Year (6 in 2017 & 2018)

Kohli equaled the record for most ODI centuries in a year, showing peak dominance in back-to-back years.

 

Highest Career Average Among 10,000+ Run Scorers (57+)

Highest Career Average Among 10,000+ Run Scorers (57+)

With 14,181 runs at an average 57.88, Kohli is statistically the most consistent batter in ODI history among players with 10,000+ runs.

 

Record ODI Innings & Signature Knock

Record ODI Innings & Signature Knock

Among standout innings, Kohli’s unbeaten 157 against West Indies in 2018 stands out, as he became the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs during that innings, a performance that provided a thrilling glimpse into his greatness. 

 

