Virat Kohli's Top 10 Test Records: A Glorious Journey Of 17 Years In International Cricket
Virat Kohli’s Top 10 Test Records: A Glorious Journey Of 17 Years In International Cricket

Virat Kohli completes 17 years in International cricket. Here are the top 10 records he made in his 17-year Test Career. 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Most Test Wins as Indian Captain

Most Test Wins as Indian Captain

Virat Kohli led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 victories, making him the most successful Test captain in Indian history. His aggressive leadership and fitness-driven culture transformed India into a dominant force at home and highly competitive overseas.

 

Fastest to 7,000 Test Runs Among Indian Players

Fastest to 7,000 Test Runs Among Indian Players

Kohli reached the 7,000-run milestone in just 81 matches, becoming the fastest Indian to do so. His consistency, especially in challenging overseas conditions, was a testament to his class and determination.

 

Most Double Centuries by an Indian Captain

Most Double Centuries by an Indian Captain

He holds the record for the most double centuries (7) by a Test captain, surpassing legends like Brian Lara. These innings not only reflected his hunger for big scores but also often came in match-defining situations.

 

Most Runs in a Single Home Season (2016-17)

Most Runs in a Single Home Season (2016-17)

During the 2016-17 home season, Kohli amassed 1,059 runs, the most by any Indian in a single home season. His form was crucial in India winning the series against top teams like England, New Zealand, and Australia.

 

First Indian to Score Four Consecutive Test Centuries in a Series Abroad

First Indian to Score Four Consecutive Test Centuries in a Series Abroad

On the 2014-15 tour of Australia, Kohli became the first Indian to score four centuries in a single overseas Test series. His aggressive approach stood out even as India struggled, cementing his reputation as a world-class performer under pressure.

 

Fastest Century by an Indian Captain in Tests

Fastest Century by an Indian Captain in Tests

In 2017 against Sri Lanka, Kohli smashed a century in just 93 balls, becoming the fastest Indian Test captain to score a hundred. This innings showcased his ability to shift gears and dominate bowling attacks with ease.

 

Most Test Hundreds Against Australia by an Indian

Most Test Hundreds Against Australia by an Indian

With 8 Test centuries against Australia, Kohli shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar for the most by an Indian against the Aussies. His performances in Australia, often against their best bowling line-ups, were nothing short of iconic.

 

Only Indian Captain to Win a Test Series in Australia

Only Indian Captain to Win a Test Series in Australia

Kohli led India to a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, becoming the first Indian captain to achieve the feat. It marked a significant moment in Indian cricket and highlighted Kohli’s leadership impact.

 

First Player to Score Centuries in All 11 Test-Playing Nations

First Player to Score Centuries in All 11 Test-Playing Nations

Kohli became the first player ever to score centuries in all 11 full-member Test-playing nations, a rare achievement that underscores his adaptability and mastery across varying conditions worldwide.

 

Most Test Runs as Indian Captain

Most Test Runs as Indian Captain

With over 5,800 Test runs as skipper, Kohli is India’s highest run-scorer among captains. His ability to balance leadership with personal performance set him apart as one of the most complete captains of the modern era.

 

