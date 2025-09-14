Advertisement
Virat Kohli’s Unforgettable 183 To Shahid Afridi’s Final-Over Heroics : 6 Greatest India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Thrillers

The India-Pakistan rivalry in the Asia Cup has delivered some unforgettable thrillers over the decades. With the much-anticipated 2025 clash just around the corner, we revisit six of the most iconic encounters that have defined this epic battle.

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Countdown to 2025 IND vs PAK Blockbuster

Countdown to 2025 IND vs PAK Blockbuster

From last-ball sixes to record-breaking knocks, India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup has always delivered drama, passion, and unforgettable moments. As the arch-rivals prepare to lock horns in Dubai on Sunday, fans will be hoping for another thrilling chapter to be added to this storied rivalry.

Harbhajan Singh’s Dambulla Sixes

Harbhajan Singh’s Dambulla Sixes

In a nail-biting contest at Dambulla, India chased down Pakistan’s 268 with just one ball to spare. With the game going down to the wire, Harbhajan Singh smashed Shoaib Akhtar for a six in the penultimate over before launching Mohammad Amir into the stands in the final over to seal a famous three-wicket win for MS Dhoni’s side.

Afridi’s Last-Ball Heroics - 2014

Afridi’s Last-Ball Heroics - 2014

Few finishes in Asia Cup history have been as dramatic as Shahid Afridi’s last-over blitz in 2014. Chasing 246, Pakistan looked in control before collapsing to 203/6. With 10 needed from the final over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Afridi smacked back-to-back sixes off the third and fourth deliveries to clinch a heart-stopping victory, silencing Indian fans.

India’s 228-Run Thrashing - 2023 Super 4

India’s 228-Run Thrashing - 2023 Super 4

The 2023 edition saw India register their biggest-ever win over Pakistan in ODI cricket. Batting first, India piled up 356/2, with Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) smashing centuries. Pakistan’s chase never took off, folding for just 128. Kuldeep Yadav was the star with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul (5/25) to complete India’s dominant 228-run victory.

Hardik Pandya’s Underrated Gem

Hardik Pandya’s Underrated Gem

In the Asia Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya produced one of the most underrated match-winning performances against Pakistan. Chasing 148, India were reeling at 89/4, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav all dismissed. Pandya joined Ravindra Jadeja, steadied the innings, and launched a late assault. With 21 needed off the last two overs, he struck three consecutive boundaries off Naseem Shah before sealing the game with a six off Mohammad Nawaz, taking India home with two balls to spare.

Kohli’s Career-Defining 183

Kohli’s Career-Defining 183

The 2012 Asia Cup in Bangladesh marked Virat Kohli’s arrival as a true chase master. After Pakistan posted a mammoth 329/6, India lost Gautam Gambhir early. Kohli then played the innings of a lifetime, scoring 183 off 148 balls with 22 fours and a six. Supported by Sachin Tendulkar’s 52 and Rohit Sharma’s 68, Kohli powered India to a record run-chase, firmly establishing himself as Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief.

Kohli's Fine Innings

Kohli's Fine Innings

The 2016 Asia Cup, played in T20I format, brought another classic. Chasing a modest 84, India slipped to 8/3 against Pakistan’s fiery pace attack. But Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, scoring a crucial 49 in difficult conditions. His knock anchored India to a five-wicket win, proving his dominance in the shortest format as well.

