Virat Kohli’s Unforgettable 183 To Shahid Afridi’s Final-Over Heroics : 6 Greatest India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Thrillers

In the Asia Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya produced one of the most underrated match-winning performances against Pakistan. Chasing 148, India were reeling at 89/4, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav all dismissed. Pandya joined Ravindra Jadeja, steadied the innings, and launched a late assault. With 21 needed off the last two overs, he struck three consecutive boundaries off Naseem Shah before sealing the game with a six off Mohammad Nawaz, taking India home with two balls to spare.