Virat Kohli’s Unforgettable 183 To Shahid Afridi’s Final-Over Heroics : 6 Greatest India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Thrillers
The India-Pakistan rivalry in the Asia Cup has delivered some unforgettable thrillers over the decades. With the much-anticipated 2025 clash just around the corner, we revisit six of the most iconic encounters that have defined this epic battle.
Countdown to 2025 IND vs PAK Blockbuster
From last-ball sixes to record-breaking knocks, India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup has always delivered drama, passion, and unforgettable moments. As the arch-rivals prepare to lock horns in Dubai on Sunday, fans will be hoping for another thrilling chapter to be added to this storied rivalry.
Harbhajan Singh’s Dambulla Sixes
In a nail-biting contest at Dambulla, India chased down Pakistan’s 268 with just one ball to spare. With the game going down to the wire, Harbhajan Singh smashed Shoaib Akhtar for a six in the penultimate over before launching Mohammad Amir into the stands in the final over to seal a famous three-wicket win for MS Dhoni’s side.
Afridi’s Last-Ball Heroics - 2014
Few finishes in Asia Cup history have been as dramatic as Shahid Afridi’s last-over blitz in 2014. Chasing 246, Pakistan looked in control before collapsing to 203/6. With 10 needed from the final over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Afridi smacked back-to-back sixes off the third and fourth deliveries to clinch a heart-stopping victory, silencing Indian fans.
India’s 228-Run Thrashing - 2023 Super 4
The 2023 edition saw India register their biggest-ever win over Pakistan in ODI cricket. Batting first, India piled up 356/2, with Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) smashing centuries. Pakistan’s chase never took off, folding for just 128. Kuldeep Yadav was the star with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul (5/25) to complete India’s dominant 228-run victory.
Hardik Pandya’s Underrated Gem
In the Asia Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya produced one of the most underrated match-winning performances against Pakistan. Chasing 148, India were reeling at 89/4, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav all dismissed. Pandya joined Ravindra Jadeja, steadied the innings, and launched a late assault. With 21 needed off the last two overs, he struck three consecutive boundaries off Naseem Shah before sealing the game with a six off Mohammad Nawaz, taking India home with two balls to spare.
Kohli’s Career-Defining 183
The 2012 Asia Cup in Bangladesh marked Virat Kohli’s arrival as a true chase master. After Pakistan posted a mammoth 329/6, India lost Gautam Gambhir early. Kohli then played the innings of a lifetime, scoring 183 off 148 balls with 22 fours and a six. Supported by Sachin Tendulkar’s 52 and Rohit Sharma’s 68, Kohli powered India to a record run-chase, firmly establishing himself as Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief.
Kohli's Fine Innings
The 2016 Asia Cup, played in T20I format, brought another classic. Chasing a modest 84, India slipped to 8/3 against Pakistan’s fiery pace attack. But Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, scoring a crucial 49 in difficult conditions. His knock anchored India to a five-wicket win, proving his dominance in the shortest format as well.
