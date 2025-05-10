Advertisement
Virat Kohli Set To Retire: Who Will Replace The King In Team India's Test Team - In Pics
Virat Kohli Set To Retire: Who Will Replace The King In Team India's Test Team - In Pics

Virat Kohli’s potential retirement from Test cricket has sparked a critical search for a long-term No. 4 replacement in India’s red-ball setup. With Kohli likely to skip the England Test series, selectors are evaluating promising talents. Dhruv Jurel, known for his composure under pressure, leads the pack. Sarfaraz Khan, a domestic stalwart, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, a technically gifted batter, are strong contenders. Devdutt Padikkal adds a left-handed option, while Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair bring valuable experience. Rajat Patidar’s form also makes him a viable choice. India’s Test middle order is entering a transitional phase post-Kohli.

Updated:May 10, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Virat Kohli Mulls Test Retirement, BCCI Caught Off Guard

Virat Kohli Mulls Test Retirement, BCCI Caught Off Guard

Kohli has reportedly expressed his intention to retire from Test cricket, sending shockwaves through Indian cricket. The 36-year-old legend has been a pillar of India’s red-ball success since his debut in 2011.

BCCI Urges Kohli to Rethink Retirement Decision

BCCI Urges Kohli to Rethink Retirement Decision

Top BCCI officials have personally requested Kohli to reconsider, citing his elite fitness, unmatched experience, and the crucial upcoming tours to England and Australia where his presence could be decisive.

India's Test Line-Up Faces Uncertainty Amid Leadership Exodus

India's Test Line-Up Faces Uncertainty Amid Leadership Exodus

With Rohit Sharma retiring and Kohli possibly following suit, India’s Test team could soon be led by a young, relatively inexperienced batting unit in the new WTC cycle starting June 20.

Dhruv Jurel: India’s Next Big Match Winner?

Dhruv Jurel: India's Next Big Match Winner?

Jurel has already shown maturity in tough Test situations and averages over 40. With solid technique and calm under pressure, he's India’s most promising long-term No. 4 option.

Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Cricket’s Run Machine

Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Cricket's Run Machine

Sarfaraz has dominated India’s first-class scene and earned a Test debut. Despite concerns over his technique in seaming conditions, his hunger for runs makes him a strong candidate.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: A Solid Middle-Order Anchor

Nitish Kumar Reddy: A Solid Middle-Order Anchor

Reddy’s recent performances in Australia underline his ability to adapt under pressure. With a century already under his belt, his sound game against pace makes him a dependable No. 4.

Devdutt Padikkal: A Stylish Left-Hand Option

Devdutt Padikkal: A Stylish Left-Hand Option

Padikkal’s improved pace game and clean technique make him a left-handed option worth trying in the middle order. His recent IPL 2025 form adds weight to his case.

Shreyas Iyer: The Experienced Contender

Shreyas Iyer: The Experienced Contender

Iyer, with 811 Test runs and a century on debut, brings experience and composure. He's familiar with English conditions and has proven he can handle pressure situations at No. 4.

Karun Nair: The Forgotten Triple-Centurion

Karun Nair: The Forgotten Triple-Centurion

A triple century in Test cricket is no small feat. Though out of favor, Nair’s experience and hunger for a comeback could make him an ideal short-term replacement for Kohli.

Rajat Patidar: Explosive Yet Reliable

Rajat Patidar: Explosive Yet Reliable

Patidar has impressed with his temperament and clean stroke play across formats. His recent red-ball form makes him a candidate for India’s future middle order in Test cricket.

