Virat Kohli’s potential retirement from Test cricket has sparked a critical search for a long-term No. 4 replacement in India’s red-ball setup. With Kohli likely to skip the England Test series, selectors are evaluating promising talents. Dhruv Jurel, known for his composure under pressure, leads the pack. Sarfaraz Khan, a domestic stalwart, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, a technically gifted batter, are strong contenders. Devdutt Padikkal adds a left-handed option, while Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair bring valuable experience. Rajat Patidar’s form also makes him a viable choice. India’s Test middle order is entering a transitional phase post-Kohli.