Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look At King Kohli’s ₹1000+ Crore Net Worth Empire Of Cricket, Brands, And Business - Check In Pics

Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket, ending a legendary chapter in Indian cricket. With a staggering net worth of Rs 1050 crore, Kohli’s income stems from BCCI and IPL salaries, brand endorsements, business ventures, and luxury assets. Beyond cricket, he’s built a powerful brand with investments in fashion, fitness, tech, and football, making him a global sporting icon. Scroll down to check Kohli's net worth and more. 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a legendary red-ball career. Though he fell short of the 10,000-run milestone, Kohli departs as India’s most successful Test captain and a giant of the format.

Staggering Net Worth of ₹1050 Crore

Staggering Net Worth of ₹1050 Crore

Virat Kohli’s net worth is currently estimated at ₹1050 crore, making him one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world thanks to his earnings from cricket, endorsements, and sharp investments.

BCCI & IPL Income

BCCI & IPL Income

Kohli earns ₹7 crore annually as a Grade A+ BCCI-contracted player. In the IPL, he draws a massive ₹21 crore per season from Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

King of Endorsements

King of Endorsements

Kohli charges between ₹7 to ₹10 crore per brand endorsement and earns about ₹200 crore annually from his advertising deals. His major brand associations include Puma, Audi, MRF, Myntra, and Blue Tribe Foods.

Fashion & Fitness Ventures

Fashion & Fitness Ventures

The cricket star co-founded Wrogn, a popular fashion label, and Chisel, a nationwide fitness chain. Both brands have grown steadily under his name and are key contributors to his wealth.

Co-Owner of FC Goa

Co-Owner of FC Goa

Kohli is also a co-owner of FC Goa, a team in the Indian Super League (ISL), showcasing his interest in football and sports entrepreneurship.

Startup & Restaurant Investments

Startup & Restaurant Investments

Apart from fashion and sports, Kohli has invested in several startups, including restaurant chains and tech companies, further diversifying his portfolio.

Kohli's Car Collection

Kohli's Car Collection

- Audi Q7 (₹70–80 lakh)

- Audi RS5 (₹1.1 crore)

- Audi R8 LMX (₹2.9 crore)

- Land Rover Vogue (₹2.26 crore)

- He also owns high-end models from Bentley and Mercedes-Benz.

Kohli's Net Worth Across Years

Kohli's Net Worth Across Years

Kohli's net worth has grown exponentially over the years:

2015 – ₹150 crore

2016 – ₹200 crore

2018 – ₹500 crore

2022 – ₹1000 crore

2025 – ₹1050 crore

His financial discipline and brand power have fueled this impressive rise.

Post-Retirement Income Still Strong

Post-Retirement Income Still Strong

Despite retiring from Tests, Kohli will continue earning through white-ball cricket, brand endorsements, and his growing business empire ensuring financial stability for years to come.

Virat Kohli's Luxurious Properties

Virat Kohli's Luxurious Properties

A sea-facing Mumbai flat worth ₹34 crore and a lavish bungalow in Gurugram valued at around ₹80 crore. Both reflect his refined taste and love for luxury living.

A Modern-Day Icon

A Modern-Day Icon

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement marks the end of an era on the field, but off it, he remains one of the most influential and successful athlete-entrepreneurs in India. His journey from a cricket prodigy to a global icon continues to inspire millions.

