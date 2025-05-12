Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look At King Kohli’s ₹1000+ Crore Net Worth Empire Of Cricket, Brands, And Business - Check In Pics
Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket, ending a legendary chapter in Indian cricket. With a staggering net worth of Rs 1050 crore, Kohli’s income stems from BCCI and IPL salaries, brand endorsements, business ventures, and luxury assets. Beyond cricket, he’s built a powerful brand with investments in fashion, fitness, tech, and football, making him a global sporting icon. Scroll down to check Kohli's net worth and more.
Virat Kohli's Test Retirement
Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a legendary red-ball career. Though he fell short of the 10,000-run milestone, Kohli departs as India’s most successful Test captain and a giant of the format.
Staggering Net Worth of ₹1050 Crore
Virat Kohli’s net worth is currently estimated at ₹1050 crore, making him one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world thanks to his earnings from cricket, endorsements, and sharp investments.
BCCI & IPL Income
Kohli earns ₹7 crore annually as a Grade A+ BCCI-contracted player. In the IPL, he draws a massive ₹21 crore per season from Royal Challengers Bangalore.
King of Endorsements
Kohli charges between ₹7 to ₹10 crore per brand endorsement and earns about ₹200 crore annually from his advertising deals. His major brand associations include Puma, Audi, MRF, Myntra, and Blue Tribe Foods.
Fashion & Fitness Ventures
The cricket star co-founded Wrogn, a popular fashion label, and Chisel, a nationwide fitness chain. Both brands have grown steadily under his name and are key contributors to his wealth.
Co-Owner of FC Goa
Kohli is also a co-owner of FC Goa, a team in the Indian Super League (ISL), showcasing his interest in football and sports entrepreneurship.
Startup & Restaurant Investments
Apart from fashion and sports, Kohli has invested in several startups, including restaurant chains and tech companies, further diversifying his portfolio.
Kohli's Car Collection
- Audi Q7 (₹70–80 lakh)
- Audi RS5 (₹1.1 crore)
- Audi R8 LMX (₹2.9 crore)
- Land Rover Vogue (₹2.26 crore)
- He also owns high-end models from Bentley and Mercedes-Benz.
Kohli's Net Worth Across Years
Kohli's net worth has grown exponentially over the years:
2015 – ₹150 crore
2016 – ₹200 crore
2018 – ₹500 crore
2022 – ₹1000 crore
2025 – ₹1050 crore
His financial discipline and brand power have fueled this impressive rise.
Post-Retirement Income Still Strong
Despite retiring from Tests, Kohli will continue earning through white-ball cricket, brand endorsements, and his growing business empire ensuring financial stability for years to come.
Virat Kohli's Luxurious Properties
A sea-facing Mumbai flat worth ₹34 crore and a lavish bungalow in Gurugram valued at around ₹80 crore. Both reflect his refined taste and love for luxury living.
A Modern-Day Icon
Virat Kohli’s Test retirement marks the end of an era on the field, but off it, he remains one of the most influential and successful athlete-entrepreneurs in India. His journey from a cricket prodigy to a global icon continues to inspire millions.
