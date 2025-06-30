Advertisement
Virat Kohli To Don Bradman: 10 Legendary Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - In Pics

In the history of Test cricket, scoring a double hundred is regarded as a mark of greatness a monumental effort of concentration, skill, and mental fortitude. While hundreds are celebrated, double centuries elevate a batter into the league of legends. Here's a look at some of the finest Test batsmen who have mastered the art of playing big innings. Scroll down to check the list of batsmen with most double centuries in test cricket history

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Don Bradman (Australia) – 12 Double Centuries

1/10
Don Bradman (Australia) – 12 Double Centuries

Sir Donald Bradman remains the undisputed king of Test batting, not just for his staggering average of 99.94, but also for registering 12 double centuries in just 52 Tests a truly outrageous record. With 29 Test centuries, nearly half were converted into doubles, showcasing his dominance in cricket. 

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 11 Double Centuries

2/10
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 11 Double Centuries

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara ranks second on the all-time list with 11 double tons. In his 15-year-long career, he accumulated 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40, cementing his legacy as one of the finest left-handed batters in the game’s history.

Brian Lara (West Indies) – 9 Double Centuries

3/10
Brian Lara (West Indies) – 9 Double Centuries

The flamboyant Brian Lara, known for his flair and elegance, produced 9 double hundreds, including the world record score of 400 not out against England. His ability to single-handedly take games away from the opposition made him a nightmare for bowlers across the globe.

Virat Kohli (India) – 7 Double Centuries

4/10
Virat Kohli (India) – 7 Double Centuries

India's modern-day legend, Virat Kohli, has 7 double centuries to his name. Renowned for his fitness and consistency, Kohli has been instrumental in India's dominance in world cricket, amassing 9,230 runs in 123 Tests with 30 centuries.

Wally Hammond (England) – 7 Double Centuries

5/10
Wally Hammond (England) – 7 Double Centuries

One of England’s greatest-ever batters, Wally Hammond, struck 7 double centuries in an era when scoring rates were slow and pitches were far more bowler-friendly. He finished his career with over 7,200 Test runs at a phenomenal average of 58.45.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 7 Double Centuries

6/10
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 7 Double Centuries

Sri Lankan batting maestro Mahela Jayawardene was a pillar in the middle order for over a decade. His 7 double hundreds include a famous 374 against South Africa, the highest by a Sri Lankan.

Virender Sehwag (India) – 6 Double Centuries

7/10
Virender Sehwag (India) – 6 Double Centuries

Known for his explosive batting, Sehwag smashed 6 double hundreds, often at a strike rate unheard of in Test cricket.

Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) – 6 Double Centuries

8/10
Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) – 6 Double Centuries

Another Sri Lankan on the list, Marvan Atapattu scored 6 double tons in his Test career. Though he had a rocky start, he later became known for big scores and long stays at the crease.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 6 Double Hundreds

9/10
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 6 Double Hundreds

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is known for his calm and classy batting style. With 6 double centuries, he remains a key figure in world cricket and continues to build his legacy.

Joe Root (England) – 6 Double Hundreds

10/10
Joe Root (England) – 6 Double Hundreds

England’s Joe Root also has 6 double hundreds to his name. The former captain has been the backbone of England’s Test team and continues to deliver consistently against top teams.

