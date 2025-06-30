Virat Kohli To Don Bradman: 10 Legendary Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2924134

In the history of Test cricket, scoring a double hundred is regarded as a mark of greatness a monumental effort of concentration, skill, and mental fortitude. While hundreds are celebrated, double centuries elevate a batter into the league of legends. Here's a look at some of the finest Test batsmen who have mastered the art of playing big innings. Scroll down to check the list of batsmen with most double centuries in test cricket history