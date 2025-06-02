Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli To Hardik Pandya: 9 Captains With Most Playoff Losses In IPL History - In Pics
photoDetails

Virat Kohli To Hardik Pandya: 9 Captains With Most Playoff Losses In IPL History - In Pics

 IPL captains who have faced the most defeats in playoff matches over the tournament’s history. From MS Dhoni’s record number of playoff appearances to Virender Sehwag’s complete absence of knockout wins.

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
MS Dhoni – 9 Losses (26 Matches), 17 Wins

1/9
MS Dhoni – 9 Losses (26 Matches), 17 Wins

MS Dhoni holds the record for the most playoff appearances as a captain, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 26 matches. Despite 9 losses, his 17 victories underscore his strategic acumen and leadership in high-pressure games.

 

Virender Sehwag – 4 Losses (4 Matches), 0 Wins

2/9
Virender Sehwag – 4 Losses (4 Matches), 0 Wins

Sehwag captained Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in four playoff matches but couldn't secure a win, highlighting the challenges faced during his tenure.

 

Virat Kohli – 4 Losses (6 Matches), 2 Wins

3/9
Virat Kohli – 4 Losses (6 Matches), 2 Wins

Leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli has experienced four playoff losses out of six matches. Despite his individual brilliance, team success in knockouts has been elusive. 

 

Shreyas Iyer – 4 Losses (9 Matches), 5 Wins

4/9
Shreyas Iyer – 4 Losses (9 Matches), 5 Wins

Iyer has captained Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings in playoffs, with a balanced record. Notably, he became the first captain to lead three different teams to the IPL final. 

 

Rohit Sharma – 4 Losses (15 Matches), 11 Wins

5/9
Rohit Sharma – 4 Losses (15 Matches), 11 Wins

Under Rohit's leadership, Mumbai Indians have been a dominant force, with 11 playoff wins. However, his personal batting form in knockouts has been inconsistent, with multiple single-digit scores.

 

Kane Williamson – 3 Losses (4 Matches), 1 Win

6/9
Kane Williamson – 3 Losses (4 Matches), 1 Win

Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finals in 2018 but has faced challenges in other playoff appearances, reflecting the competitive nature of the knockout stages.

 

Sanju Samson – 3 Losses (5 Matches), 2 Wins

7/9
Sanju Samson – 3 Losses (5 Matches), 2 Wins

As the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, Samson has shown promise with two playoff wins, aiming to build a consistent playoff presence for the team. 

 

Hardik Pandya – 3 Losses (7 Matches), 4 Wins

8/9
Hardik Pandya – 3 Losses (7 Matches), 4 Wins

Pandya led the Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their debut season and later captained the Mumbai Indians. His leadership has seen both highs and lows in playoff scenarios.

 

Gautam Gambhir – 3 Losses (8 Matches), 5 Wins

9/9
Gautam Gambhir – 3 Losses (8 Matches), 5 Wins

Gambhir's tenure with Kolkata Knight Riders was marked by strategic brilliance, leading them to two IPL titles and maintaining a strong playoff record.

 

