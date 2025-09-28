Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS
The global Gemini AI trend has taken social media by storm, with people generating creative images featuring their younger selves. Joining the fun, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a special post on their official Instagram handle, showcasing AI-generated images of their star players standing alongside their childhood versions while proudly holding the IPL trophy.
The heartwarming collection instantly caught the attention of fans, blending nostalgia with RCB’s long-awaited IPL glory. Here’s a glimpse of the players featured in the post.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli - The King of RCB posing with his younger self and the IPL trophy.
Phil Salt
Phil Salt - Sitting alongside his childhood version, sharing the proud moment with the silverware.
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya - Seen with his younger self, celebrating the iconic trophy win.
Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma - Captured with his childhood lookalike, holding the IPL trophy together.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Posing with his younger self, reliving the dream moment of lifting the title.
Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone - Sharing the frame with his childhood self and the IPL silverware.
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal - A special picture showing the Karnataka batter with his younger version and the trophy.
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal - Sitting proudly with his childhood self, both holding the hard-earned IPL prize.
All Images:- Instagram - Royal Challengers Bengaluru/ Gemini AI
