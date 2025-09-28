Advertisement
Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS

The global Gemini AI trend has taken social media by storm, with people generating creative images featuring their younger selves. Joining the fun, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a special post on their official Instagram handle, showcasing AI-generated images of their star players standing alongside their childhood versions while proudly holding the IPL trophy.

The heartwarming collection instantly caught the attention of fans, blending nostalgia with RCB’s long-awaited IPL glory. Here’s a glimpse of the players featured in the post. 

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli

1/9
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli - The King of RCB posing with his younger self and the IPL trophy.

 

Phil Salt

2/9
Phil Salt

Phil Salt - Sitting alongside his childhood version, sharing the proud moment with the silverware.

 

Krunal Pandya

3/9
Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya - Seen with his younger self, celebrating the iconic trophy win.

 

Jitesh Sharma

4/9
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma - Captured with his childhood lookalike, holding the IPL trophy together.

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5/9
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Posing with his younger self, reliving the dream moment of lifting the title.

 

Liam Livingstone

6/9
Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone - Sharing the frame with his childhood self and the IPL silverware.

 

Devdutt Padikkal

7/9
Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal - A special picture showing the Karnataka batter with his younger version and the trophy.

 

Mayank Agarwal

8/9
Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal - Sitting proudly with his childhood self, both holding the hard-earned IPL prize.

 

9/9

All Images:- Instagram - Royal Challengers Bengaluru/ Gemini AI

