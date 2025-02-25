Virat Kohli To Rachin Ravindra: Players Who Have Hit Centuries In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Players are enjoying the batting friendly conditions in ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as six matches have seen at least one century scored so far. A total of nine batters have smashed centuries in the ongoing tournament so far.
Here's a list of batters who have hit a century in the Champions Trophy 2025 so far:
1. Will Young
New Zealand batter Will Young was the first centurion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He hit a century in the first match of the tournament against Pakistan on February 19, 2025 in Karachi. Young scored 107 off 113 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.
2. Tom Latham
Tom Latham also scored a century during New Zealand's match against Pakistan on February 19, 2025 in Karachi. Latham scored 118 not out off 104 with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes.
3. Towhid Hridoy
Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy scored a century against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 match on February 20, 2025. Hridoy scored 100 off 118 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. It was Hridoy's maiden ODI century and became the first Bangladeshi player to score a century against India in an ICC tournament.
4. Shubman Gill
India opener Shubman Gill smashed a century in India's run chase against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Gill scored 101 not out off 129 balls with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes.
5. Ryan Rickelton
South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton smashed a century against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match and led his team to a dominant victory. The left-handed opener scored 103 off 106 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six.
6. Ben Duckett
England opener Ben Duckett hit a century against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 match on February 22, 2025. His 165, which had 17 fours and 3 sixes, against Australia is the highest individual score in the tournament so far.
7. Josh Inglis
Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 120 not out off 86 in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against England, contributing to Australia's record-breaking successful run chase. Inglis hit 8 fours and 6 sixes during his knock.
8. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored 100 not out off 111 balls against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Kohli hit 7 fours during his 51st ODI century and led India to a dominant victory.
9. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra became the third New Zealander to hit a century in the Champions Trophy 2025 after he scored 112 off 105 balls against. He hit 12 fours and a six and secured New Zealand's spot in the semi-finals.
