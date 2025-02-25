Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2864240https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-to-rachin-ravindra-players-who-have-hit-centuries-in-icc-champions-trophy-2025-2864240
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli To Rachin Ravindra: Players Who Have Hit Centuries In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Virat Kohli To Rachin Ravindra: Players Who Have Hit Centuries In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
photoDetails

Virat Kohli To Rachin Ravindra: Players Who Have Hit Centuries In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Players are enjoying the batting friendly conditions in ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as six matches have seen at least one century scored so far. A total of nine batters have smashed centuries in the ongoing tournament so far.

Here's a list of batters who have hit a century in the Champions Trophy 2025 so far:

Updated:Feb 25, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Will Young

1/9
1. Will Young

New Zealand batter Will Young was the first centurion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He hit a century in the first match of the tournament against Pakistan on February 19, 2025 in Karachi. Young scored 107 off 113 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.  

Follow Us

2. Tom Latham

2/9
2. Tom Latham

Tom Latham also scored a century during New Zealand's match against Pakistan on February 19, 2025 in Karachi. Latham scored 118 not out off 104 with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes.  

Follow Us

3. Towhid Hridoy

3/9
3. Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy scored a century against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 match on February 20, 2025. Hridoy scored 100 off 118 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. It was Hridoy's maiden ODI century and became the first Bangladeshi player to score a century against India in an ICC tournament.  

Follow Us

4. Shubman Gill

4/9
4. Shubman Gill

India opener Shubman Gill smashed a century in India's run chase against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Gill scored 101 not out off 129 balls with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes.

 

Follow Us

5. Ryan Rickelton

5/9
5. Ryan Rickelton

South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton smashed a century against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match and led his team to a dominant victory. The left-handed opener scored 103 off 106 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six.

 

Follow Us

6. Ben Duckett

6/9
6. Ben Duckett

England opener Ben Duckett hit a century against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 match on February 22, 2025. His 165, which had 17 fours and 3 sixes, against Australia is the highest individual score in the tournament so far.  

Follow Us

7. Josh Inglis

7/9
7. Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 120 not out off 86 in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against England, contributing to Australia's record-breaking successful run chase. Inglis hit 8 fours and 6 sixes during his knock.  

Follow Us

8. Virat Kohli

8/9
8. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 100 not out off 111 balls against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Kohli hit 7 fours during his 51st ODI century and led India to a dominant victory.  

Follow Us

9. Rachin Ravindra

9/9
9. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra became the third New Zealander to hit a century in the Champions Trophy 2025 after he scored 112 off 105 balls against. He hit 12 fours and a six and secured New Zealand's spot in the semi-finals.  

Follow Us
Virat KohliVirat Kohli centuryVirat Kohli vs PakistanVirat Kohli recordsVirat Kohli Champions Trophy 2025Shubman GillShubman Gill Champions Trophy 2025shubman gill centuryShubman Gill century centuryShubman Gill recordsRachin RavindraRachin Ravindra Champions Trophy 2025Rachin Ravindra centuryWill YoungTom LathamTowhid Hridoy vs IndiaTowhid Hridoy centuryTowhid Hridoy Champions Trophy 2025Ryan RickeltonRyan Rickelton centuryBen DuckettBen Duckett centuryBen Duckett Champions Trophy 2025Josh InglisJosh Inglis centuryJosh Inglis Champions Trophy 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Auto news
A Look At Vintage Cars Owned By Former Kings, Princes, And Businessmen
camera icon11
title
SBI
Personal Loan Interest Rates Compared: SBI vs PNB vs HDFC vs Other Banks- Which One Will Offer Low EMI?
camera icon14
title
Indian Celebrities Who Took A Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025
Indian Celebrities Who Took A Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal
camera icon20
title
India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya’s ₹7 Crore Watch: All You Need To Know About Richard Mille RM 27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon - In Pics
camera icon9
title
SBI
FD Interest Rate Offered By Top Indian Banks --From SBI To PNB And More; Check Latest Rates
NEWS ON ONE CLICK