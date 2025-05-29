Virat Kohli To Rishabh Pant: 6 IPL Players With Most Centuries In Losing Causes - In Pics
In the high-octane world of the IPL, scoring a century is often seen as a match-winning feat. Yet, several top-tier batters have delivered stunning individual performances, only to see their teams fall short.
Virat Kohli – 3 Centuries
Virat Kohli has registered three IPL centuries in matches where Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended up on the losing side. These include memorable knocks like 113* against Rajasthan Royals (2024), 101* vs Gujarat Titans (2023), and 100 against Gujarat Lions (2016).
RCB’s Bowling Failure
Despite Kohli’s brilliance, RCB often faltered due to weak bowling or middle-order collapses. His centuries typically came under immense pressure, highlighting how even top-tier performances sometimes aren’t enough in a team sport like cricket.
Rishabh Pant – 2 Centuries
Rishabh Pant’s most notable knocks in losing causes include a blistering 128* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, the highest ever IPL score in a defeat, and a recent 118* vs RCB in 2025. Both were standout innings under pressure.
Lack Of Support From Team
Pant often single-handedly carried Delhi Capitals’ innings, but a lack of support at the other end and underwhelming bowling performances meant his explosive knocks couldn’t secure wins. His centuries remain among the most entertaining in the league.
Sanju Samson – 2 Centuries
Sanju Samson’s two centuries in losses came against Punjab Kings (119 in 2021) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (102* in 2019). In both games, he anchored the Rajasthan Royals’ chase with style and flair.
Samson’s Talent
While Samson delivered under pressure, Rajasthan often lacked finishing firepower or composure in tight run chases. His tons reflect both his immense talent and the team’s recurring issue of falling short in key moments.
Hashim Amla – 2 Centuries
Hashim Amla’s twin centuries in 2017 came against Mumbai Indians (104*) and Gujarat Lions (104), both for Punjab Kings. His classical batting style stood out in a format dominated by big-hitters.
Team Failure
Despite setting up competitive totals, PBKS failed to defend them, largely due to poor bowling execution. Amla’s composed innings highlight how even well-crafted centuries can go in vain without strong team support.
Ruturaj Gaikwad – 2 Centuries
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 108* against Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 and 101* against Rajasthan Royals in 2021 were valiant efforts in defeat. He played the role of anchor and aggressor with poise.
Gaikwad As A Lone Warrior
Often playing as a lone warrior at the top, Gaikwad’s efforts were undone by CSK’s faltering middle order or bowling units. His centuries showcase consistency but also the burden of carrying the team on his shoulders.
KL Rahul – 2 Centuries
KL Rahul’s unbeaten 112* vs Gujarat Titans (2025) and 100* vs Mumbai Indians (2019) came in games where his side, DC and PBKS, failed to finish the job. His innings were marked by technical excellence and patience.
Rahul’s Hunt
Though Rahul played long innings and kept his side in the hunt, slow scoring rates at times and weak finishes contributed to defeats. His centuries reflect both his brilliance and the lack of team cohesion in crunch moments.
