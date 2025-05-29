Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2908098https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-to-rishabh-pant-6-ipl-players-with-most-centuries-in-losing-causes-in-pics-2908098
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli To Rishabh Pant: 6 IPL Players With Most Centuries In Losing Causes - In Pics
photoDetails

Virat Kohli To Rishabh Pant: 6 IPL Players With Most Centuries In Losing Causes - In Pics

In the high-octane world of the IPL, scoring a century is often seen as a match-winning feat. Yet, several top-tier batters have delivered stunning individual performances, only to see their teams fall short.

 

Updated:May 29, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli – 3 Centuries

1/12
Virat Kohli – 3 Centuries

Virat Kohli has registered three IPL centuries in matches where Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended up on the losing side. These include memorable knocks like 113* against Rajasthan Royals (2024), 101* vs Gujarat Titans (2023), and 100 against Gujarat Lions (2016).

 

Follow Us

RCB’s Bowling Failure

2/12
RCB’s Bowling Failure

Despite Kohli’s brilliance, RCB often faltered due to weak bowling or middle-order collapses. His centuries typically came under immense pressure, highlighting how even top-tier performances sometimes aren’t enough in a team sport like cricket.

 

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant – 2 Centuries

3/12
Rishabh Pant – 2 Centuries

Rishabh Pant’s most notable knocks in losing causes include a blistering 128* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, the highest ever IPL score in a defeat, and a recent 118* vs RCB in 2025. Both were standout innings under pressure.

 

Follow Us

Lack Of Support From Team

4/12
Lack Of Support From Team

Pant often single-handedly carried Delhi Capitals’ innings, but a lack of support at the other end and underwhelming bowling performances meant his explosive knocks couldn’t secure wins. His centuries remain among the most entertaining in the league.

 

Follow Us

Sanju Samson – 2 Centuries

5/12
Sanju Samson – 2 Centuries

Sanju Samson’s two centuries in losses came against Punjab Kings (119 in 2021) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (102* in 2019). In both games, he anchored the Rajasthan Royals’ chase with style and flair.

 

Follow Us

Samson’s Talent

6/12
Samson’s Talent

While Samson delivered under pressure, Rajasthan often lacked finishing firepower or composure in tight run chases. His tons reflect both his immense talent and the team’s recurring issue of falling short in key moments.

 

Follow Us

Hashim Amla – 2 Centuries

7/12
Hashim Amla – 2 Centuries

Hashim Amla’s twin centuries in 2017 came against Mumbai Indians (104*) and Gujarat Lions (104), both for Punjab Kings. His classical batting style stood out in a format dominated by big-hitters.

 

Follow Us

Team Failure

8/12
Team Failure

Despite setting up competitive totals, PBKS failed to defend them, largely due to poor bowling execution. Amla’s composed innings highlight how even well-crafted centuries can go in vain without strong team support.

 

Follow Us

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 2 Centuries

9/12
Ruturaj Gaikwad – 2 Centuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 108* against Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 and 101* against Rajasthan Royals in 2021 were valiant efforts in defeat. He played the role of anchor and aggressor with poise.

 

Follow Us

Gaikwad As A Lone Warrior

10/12
Gaikwad As A Lone Warrior

Often playing as a lone warrior at the top, Gaikwad’s efforts were undone by CSK’s faltering middle order or bowling units. His centuries showcase consistency but also the burden of carrying the team on his shoulders.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul – 2 Centuries

11/12
KL Rahul – 2 Centuries

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 112* vs Gujarat Titans (2025) and 100* vs Mumbai Indians (2019) came in games where his side, DC and PBKS, failed to finish the job. His innings were marked by technical excellence and patience.

 

Follow Us

Rahul’s Hunt

12/12
Rahul’s Hunt

Though Rahul played long innings and kept his side in the hunt, slow scoring rates at times and weak finishes contributed to defeats. His centuries reflect both his brilliance and the lack of team cohesion in crunch moments.

 

Follow Us
IPL centuries in losing causeIPL 2025Virat Kohli IPL 100 lossRishabh Pant 128 IPLSanju Samson IPL CenturyHashim Amla IPL hundredsRuturaj Gaikwad IPL 100KL Rahul century defeatIPL high scores losing teamtop IPL knocks in lossesT20 Cricket RecordsIPL 2025 StatsIPL heartbreak centuriesindividual brilliance IPLlosing cause centuries IPL
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
IPL centuries in losing cause
Virat Kohli To Rishabh Pant: 6 IPL Players With Most Centuries In Losing Causes - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Upcoming Bollywood Movies
From ‘Metro… In Dino’ To ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 Bollywood Sequels You Can’t Miss In 2025!
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025 playoffs replacements
7 Overseas Players Signed Just For Playoffs: Jonny Bairstow For Ryan Rickelton, Kusal Mendis For Jos Buttler - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
How To Deactivate Your Old FASTag Account And Get Full Refund - A Comprehensive Guide
camera icon10
title
IPL playoffs top scorers
Suresh Raina For CSK, Shubman Gill For GT: 10 Players With Most Runs In IPL Playoffs - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK