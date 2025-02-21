Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: 5 Fastest Cricketers To Reach 11000 ODI Runs - In Pics
India captain Rohit Sharma has become the second fastest batter to complete 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Rohit achieved this massive feat during India's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.
Here's list of five fastest cricketers to reach 11000 runs in ODI cricket:
1. Virat Kohli - 222 Innings
Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the fastest 11,000 ODI runs in just 222 innings. He reached the milestone during India’s 2019 World Cup clash against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli - ODI Great
Virat Kohli, who is currently playing in the Champions Trophy 2025, has scored 13985 runs in 298 ODIs at an average of 57.78 and a strike rate of 93.43. He has 50 centuries and 73 half-centuries to his name in ODI cricket.
2. Rohit Sharma - 261 Innings
Rohit Sharma is the second fastest batter after compatriot Virat Kohli to complete 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals. Rohit crossed the 11,000-run mark in 261 innings. He achieved this massive feat in the fourth over of India's chase of 229 in their Group A match of the Champions Trophy 2025 match when he hit Mustafizur Rahman over mid-on for a boundary.
Rohit Sharma's Transformation
From his ODI debut in 2007 till June 2013, Rohit's performance was below par in international cricket. However, his career transformed after he started playing as an opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy. He hasn't looked back since then in ODI cricket.
3. Sachin Tendulkar - 276 Innings
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the first batter to cross 11,000 runs. He achieved the feat in 276 innings. He completed this monumental feat in 2002 against England in Kanpur.
Tendulkar played 463 ODIs and scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with a highest score of 200. He has 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries to his name in ODI cricket.
4. Ricky Ponting - 286 Innings
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the fourth fastest batter to score 11,000 ODI runs. He reached 11,000 runs in 286 ODI innings while leading his team to two World Cup titles.
Ponting played 375 ODIs and scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.03. He registered 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries.
5. Sourav Ganguly - 288 Innings
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly scored the 11,000 ODI runs in 288 innings. He achieved this feat against England in Birmingham back in 2007. Ganguly played 311 ODIs and scored 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02 with 22 centuries.
