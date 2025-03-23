Virat Kohli To Shikhar Dhawan: Star Players With Most Runs Against Single Team KKR, CSK, DC, PBKS In IPL History- Check In Pics
Scoring consistently against one team is a hallmark of IPL greats, and a few batters have mastered this art over the years. From Virat Kohli to David Warner, these players have dominated specific opponents like no other. Scroll down to check the list.
David Warner - 1134 runs vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)
David Warner has been a nightmare for Punjab Kings' bowlers, scoring 1134 runs against them. His consistency against PBKS has been remarkable, with multiple match-winning performances, including blistering centuries and quick-fire fifties.
David Warner - 1093 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
The Australian opener has been equally dominant against KKR, amassing 1093 runs. His aggressive approach at the top, especially while playing for SRH, has often dismantled KKR’s bowling attack.
Shikhar Dhawan - 1057 runs vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Shikhar Dhawan’s elegant stroke play has troubled CSK over the years, with 1057 runs to his name. His ability to accelerate in key matches, especially against a strong CSK lineup, makes him one of their biggest threats.
Rohit Sharma - 1051 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR has been one of Rohit Sharma’s favorite opponents. With 1051 runs, including multiple big knocks, Rohit has often been the difference-maker against KKR, leading Mumbai Indians to crucial victories.
Rohit Sharma - 1034 runs vs Delhi Capitals (DC)
The former MI skipper has been lethal against DC, accumulating 1034 runs. His innings have often been filled with classy stroke play and crucial partnerships, ensuring MI's dominance.
Virat Kohli - 1030 runs vs Delhi Capitals (DC)
Kohli’s 1030 runs against DC highlight his adaptability and ability to play long innings. Whether anchoring the innings or finishing in style, he has always found a way to score big against them.
Virat Kohli - 1030 runs vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)
PBKS bowlers have struggled to contain Kohli, who has also scored 1030 runs against them. His centuries and aggressive knocks have often dismantled PBKS bowling attacks.
Virat Kohli - 1021 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR has witnessed several Virat Kohli masterclasses, as he has piled up 1021 runs against them. His iconic century at Eden Gardens and several crucial fifties make him a standout performer against KKR.
Virat Kohli - 1006 runs vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
The RCB-CSK rivalry has seen some of the best Kohli innings, with 1006 runs to his name against CSK. His battles against Dhoni-led CSK have been thrilling, featuring match-winning performances.
